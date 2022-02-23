February 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

BTS announces "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in Las Vegas

BTS announces “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts in Las Vegas

Cassandra Kelley February 23, 2022 2 min read

BTS Announcing another concert location and dates for “Permission to Dance on Stage”!

“Permission to Dance on Stage” began in October 2021 with a full online concert, which was held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium without an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Then BTS brought the party to a personal audience at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles four nights From 27 to 28 November and from 1 to 2 December.

It was announce That “Permission to Dance On Stage” will also be held for audiences in person in Seoul at the Olympic Stadium in March 2021. This will be BTS’s first concert in Seoul since their “LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL” world tour in October 2019. It has a personal audience but there will also be components for live online and theater broadcasts.

On February 23, Big Hit Music Entertainment announced on Twitter that BTS will be bringing their “Permission to Dance Stage” concert to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, from April 8-9 and April 15-16. Live broadcast component. The four dates will also be broadcast live on a big screen at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the “Live Play” event.

Meanwhile, the 64th Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. -19. BTS was too course They fly to the United States on the original date and cancel their flight when it was postponed, but the group is expected to attend the rescheduled date. was the group nominated at the Grammys for the second year in a row.

Check out BTS’ live video of their Las Vegas concert below!

See also  Zachary Horowitz sentenced to 20 years in prison for a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

source (1)

How does this article make you feel?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

3 Zodiac Signs That Will Have A Great Day February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Release date: When will the final episodes premiere?

February 23, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

The “Black List” renewed for the tenth season on NBC

February 23, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States imposes sanctions on a company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia

February 24, 2022 Louie Daves
1 min read

Trade between Vietnam and India crosses $ 13 billion for the first time | Economy

February 24, 2022 Byron Rodgers
5 min read

Is 4% the “magic number” for mortgage rates puncturing the housing market (and stocks)?

February 24, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

3 Zodiac Signs That Will Have A Great Day February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022 Cassandra Kelley