BSE Sensex 30: Indian stock market opened higher on April 21

Hopeful opening for BSE Sensex30It will open on Thursday, April 21st with climbers 0.74%Until then 57,458.60 points, After the start of the opening session. Compared to the previous sessions, The BSE Sensex30 Adds two consecutive sessions on positive stats.

Compared to last week, The BSE Sensex30 Records a fall 1.91%; On the other hand, year-on-year basis, it still maintains highs 17.73%. The BSE Sensex30 Stands a 6.28% This year is the highest ever (61,308.91 points) and a 8.74% Than its lowest price for the current year (52,842.75 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code Is an indicator that measures the evolution of the value of a set of assetsSo it takes data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries Each of them can be integrated by companies with certain characteristics Some indices that have the same market capitalization or belong to the same industry consider only a few stocks to determine their value or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously observed how company shares rose or fell in price together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various symbols in mankind at present They can be linked based on their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the market capitalization of each company that integrates is an important component. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. Appropriate report should be published every three or six months.

Studying the stock index also means analyzing its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index increases by 500 points in one day and another adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the first day starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, we can conclude in percentage terms that the second gain is more important.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Is finally coming Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which can be considered China’s pioneer, made up of the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 Most Powerful Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

Continue reading:

More news