Great Indian Mutiny

Bruce Willis’ family sings “Happy Birthday” to the actor on his 68th birthday

Loved ones showered Bruce Willis with a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday” on the retired actor’s 68th birthday on Sunday.

A video of the private singing was posted to Instagram by Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore and shows his daughters and wife Emma Hemming Willis hitting the high notes, with Willis joining in for a few seconds.

The Sixth Sense and Die Hard actor was then seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake just a month after the show. He revealed that he was battling frontotemporal dementia.

After the candles went out, his family began chanting “Hip-Hop Shout-out” to the storied artist.

“Happy birthday, BW!” Demi Moore Written in the caption. “So glad we could celebrate you today. I love you and our family. Thank you all for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them.”

The footage shows Bruce Willis celebrating with “Happy Birthday” from his family and ex-wife.
Willis and Moore share two adult daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29. Willis and Emma Hemming Willis share two children, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Willis’ family announced that he had developed dementia in February, about a year after his battle Aphasia detected Which prompted him to move away from acting.

“Although this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said he said in a statement Shared on the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association website.

Bruce Willis was joined by his ex-wife Demi Moore, his daughters and current wife Emma Heming Willis on his birthday.
In the clip, Bruce Willis is seen singing for a while as he celebrates his birthday.
Emma Heming Willis earlier today Emotional Instagram post reel about her condition Feeling sad and sad On the actor’s first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia. She said that today she started crying, but indicated that she must be strong for her daughters and husband.

See also  Drake is honestly releasing a new album, Nevermind Tonight

“I have times of sadness, every day, sadness every day, and I really feel it today on his birthday,” said Emma.

In part of the caption, she wrote: “The bright side or the other side is that I am so lucky to feel your warmth and love directed towards my husband and our family.”

Bruce Willis smiles and looks at the camera as he celebrates his birthday.
Bruce Willis’ family said it was a relief to have a clear prognosis on his health.
Willis’ wife too Post another video A montage on Instagram Sunday showing Willis with family.

Part of her comment read: “He is pure love. He is lovable. And I will always love him.”


