Brown signs former number one Josh Rosen while Deshaun Watson faces possible suspension

Indirectly four years later Brown denounces him for ridding him At the top of the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Rosen relegated Cleveland as a locked quarterback, joining his sixth team in five seasons. Even after trading former number one Baker Mayfield, Brown has two well-known names under the position in Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett. But Watson is facing heavy suspension for the NFL and Brissett is the only other arm on the roster with experience at the start. So, Rosen is coming on board for a year’s deal before training camp, like Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports Reported on Thursday and the team was officially announced on Friday.

Rosen was in town earlier Thursday to work alongside free reserve agent AJ McCarron, with Brown exploring additional QB options. Rosen in particular was considered one of the best signal callers in the 2018 class when Cleveland drafted Mayfield, eventually going 10th overall basics. Now he is scheduled to open a camp that competes with the previous one Steelers Joshua Dobbs backup for Brown’s job #3, behind Watson and Brissett.

It is possible, if not probable, that Rosen could open the 2022 season as the team’s primary backup, with Watson expected to be suspended for his alleged pattern of sexual assault and/or misconduct while playing. Texas. Brown can still explore trade for 49ers Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, but if Watson is not suspended throughout the 2022 campaign, all indications are that Cleveland are counting on Brissett, who is starting in patriotsAnd the ponies And the dolphins During his career, as an emergency filler.

Rosen, 25, has not been with a team for more than one season. The former UCLA QB went 3-10 as a starter to rebuild the Cardinal as a starter, and was traded to the Dolphins the following season while Arizona was preparing to draft current starter Kyler Murray. He managed to land once and five interceptions in three starts for Miami, then bounce between pirateThe 49ers and hawks As a backup from 2020-2021.