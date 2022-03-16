Brown offers to Deshaun Watson and returns to Cleveland; He is scheduled to meet with the Falcons on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brown made their bid to Deshaun Watson on Tuesday night and returned to Cleveland hoping to choose them over the other three teams he’s talking to.

The Saints and the Panthers met on Monday evening, and the Hawks are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Copper Brown, believed to include owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Perry and coach Kevin Stefansky, traveled to Houston to meet Watson on the trade, and it is believed they met the price they had asked the Texans for three first-round picks.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans will not give permission for a team to interview Watson, 26, unless they make a commercial offer, and they say the Saints, Panthers and Browns have done so.

Watson must now waive his trade clause to facilitate trade and join a team. The Browns’ strong presentation is arguably the most talented roster among the suitors, including new four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, who traded on Saturday. It also features Pro Bowlers in Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Baker Mayfield was not believed to be part of Brown’s proposal, because Texans are interested in draft picks and not players, a league source told cleveland.com. If the Browns landed Watson, they would have to trade Mayfield elsewhere, but he is expected to have several suitors.

Teams that need quarterbacks include the Colts, who are a good quarterback out of the competition, and the Seahawks, who replaced Russell Wilson for the Broncos last week. Teams who miss out on Watson are also likely to be in the market for another start.

As cleveland.com reported on Tuesday afternoon, even if Brown fails to land Watson, Mayfield could still be traded considering the Browns are trying to replace him and are willing to give up the farm to get Watson.

late Tuesday night, Mayfield took to Twitter To thank the city of Cleveland for embracing him, and admitted he had no idea what would happen next.

Cleveland,

The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name was called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. I would like to thank the City of Cleveland very much for embracing me and my family. We made many memories and shared them growing in the process through all the ups and downs. I have no idea what will happen next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is to trust God’s plan throughout this process. I gave this privilege my all. This is something I have always done at every stage and at every level. And that won’t change wherever the next photo is taken. Whatever happens…I just want to say thank you to the fans who have truly embraced who I am and the mindset that goes so well with the hard working people of this city. Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact you’ve made and will make in our lives.

sincerely,

Baker Reagan Mayfield.

–

Get the latest Browns merchandise: Here is where you can order Cleveland Browns gear online, including T-shirts, T-shirts, T-shirts, hats and more.

Mayfield Matrix: All stories and podcasts can be found here.

More coverage of Browns

Mayfield won’t be part of Deshaun Watson’s Browns show, but could be dealt with even if trade doesn’t happen: Mary Kay Cabot

Why I’m not a big fan of going “everything” for Deshaun Watson – Terry Pluto

courtship of Deshaun Watson; Chasing Cavs: Scott Petrac, Chris Fedor on Tuesday at Sports 4 CLE

Chase Winovich’s best season looks a lot like Jadeveon Clowney’s 2021

MJ Stewart leaves Brown to sign with Texas

Brown’s JC Tretter Launch Center Saves $8.235 Million On Salary Cap Nick Harris Will Start This Season

What does it tell us that Brown is dating Deshaun Watson? Modern orange and brown

Brown replaced LB Mack Wilson with the Patriots for OLB Chase Winovich

A league source said Brown is meeting with Texas QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday in Houston over a deal

Will Amari Cooper be the last Browns player to wear Bernie Cosar’s No. 19 boots?

NFL Free Agency 2022: Leave the best players who have been signed

Amari Cooper Is The Best Runner In The NFL – Here Are 3 Ways He’s Doing It: Movie Review

Free Agency Tracker 2022: The latest news from around the NFL