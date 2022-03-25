Broncos Stadium: Denver Fire Department puts out a major fire

“A small fire that occurred in a construction area near the East Club Lobby at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries,” Empower Field in Mile High said in a tweet.
It was a “major fire” that burned what he estimated was at least 1,000 square feet, said Greg Bexley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department.
“The sprinklers tried to stop the fire but the firefighters needed to complete the firefighting. Heavy fires and smoke were found upon our arrival,” the Denver Fire Department said in a tweet.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the fire department’s Twitter feed.
There was an event taking place on the field, Bexley said, but it was on the second level. It was thought that as many as 100 people might be there.
The facility opened in 2001 adjacent to the site of the former circuit called Mile High Stadium. It has undergone several name changes due to sponsorship deals and was renamed Empower Field at Mile High in 2019.
CNN has reached out to the Broncos for more information about the fire.
