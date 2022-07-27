Britney Spears’ lawyer doubles down that she won’t sit down for filing

Britney Spears She might sing again, but she won’t speak under oath… At least that’s what her lawyer insists.

Attorney Matthew Rosengart Submit legal documents in the ongoing legal battle against Jimmy Spears, saying that the battle will be won with documents, physical evidence and Jimmy’s testimony. Rosengart says Britney’s testimony will not be relevant to any legal proceedings.

Rosengart goes further, saying he has no reason to call Britney as a witness if the case ends in trial. Not being called as a witness, he says, “takes away” any reason why she needed to be ousted.



Rosengart appears to be focusing on alleged wrongdoing by Jamie involving money. Although he didn’t play his hand, it looks like he might sidestep some of the personal allegations Britney has made against her father.

As we reported, Jimmy has ask the judge To order Britney to sit down for testimony, arguing that she has filed numerous claims against him in court and on social media and some of those allegations go to his performance as trustee. Jamie challenged several of the allegations that Britney made in court a year ago in June.