July 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Britney Spears' lawyer doubles down that she won't sit down for filing

Britney Spears’ lawyer doubles down that she won’t sit down for filing

Cassandra Kelley July 27, 2022 1 min read

Britney Spears She might sing again, but she won’t speak under oath… At least that’s what her lawyer insists.

Attorney Matthew Rosengart Submit legal documents in the ongoing legal battle against Jimmy Spears, saying that the battle will be won with documents, physical evidence and Jimmy’s testimony. Rosengart says Britney’s testimony will not be relevant to any legal proceedings.

Rosengart goes further, saying he has no reason to call Britney as a witness if the case ends in trial. Not being called as a witness, he says, “takes away” any reason why she needed to be ousted.


7/13/22

TMZ.com

Rosengart appears to be focusing on alleged wrongdoing by Jamie involving money. Although he didn’t play his hand, it looks like he might sidestep some of the personal allegations Britney has made against her father.

As we reported, Jimmy has ask the judge To order Britney to sit down for testimony, arguing that she has filed numerous claims against him in court and on social media and some of those allegations go to his performance as trustee. Jamie challenged several of the allegations that Britney made in court a year ago in June.

As we reported, the judge already Jimmy’s order to sit for deposition.

See also  Bill Murray Speaks Out After 'Being Deadly' Group Complaint - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Kang Dynasty directed by Destin Daniel Creighton (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

July 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s Wordle’s July 26th answer and hints

July 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was canceled by TBS after 7 seasons

July 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

1 min read

Britney Spears’ lawyer doubles down that she won’t sit down for filing

July 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

One week later, astronomers found a galaxy deeper in time

July 27, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Sources say Liz Campage Sparks’ divorce featured a conflict from shirt number selection to fists in the movie room and in court

July 27, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

MultiVersus Open Beta Patch Nerfs Taz, Batman and Iron Giant

July 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons