Britney Spears conservative case: Jimmy Spears will be impeached

A judge ruled that Britney Spears‘ the father, Jimmy SpearsHe must sit for a deposition and submit all the documents required by the pop star team. A judge ordered that Spears’ father be fired within the next 30 days in Los Angeles.

Judge Brenda Penny ordered Spears’ father to submit all documents related to electronic surveillance. The move is in the singer’s favour, and notes that the court believes she has reason to further inquire about shocking allegations that Jamie Spears hired a security firm that kept his daughter under surveillance throughout her care, with allegations that her phone was monitored and her bedroom was wiretapped. Record her private conversations.

Before the judge’s ruling, Jimmy Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked the judge to grant his team access to documents from the singer’s team to help prepare for his client’s testimony. The Los Angeles Superior Court hearing was engulfed by a heated debate between Weingarten and star attorney Matthew Rosengart.

“It’s a deposition. Not an ambush,” Weingarten argued in the courtroom, before Judge Penny ruled against his request to receive documents before his client was deposited.

Wednesday’s hearing marked a major victory for the singer, who has been battling her father in an ongoing legal battle since her guardianship was terminated last year.

Spears was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2008 by her father, who served as her sole guardian for 13 years. After more than a decade of fighting against the arrangement, Spears’ father was stopped by the court in September 2021, and the guardianship was eventually terminated in November 2021. Despite the singer’s newfound freedom, her legal team battle remained chaotic with no decision on both sides.

About two hours later, the judge called a break, as another suggestion was on the table: whether the pop star would need to be ousted by her father’s team.

Last month, Jimmy Spears He applied for his daughter’s divorce documents In light of her posts on social media; Rosengart criticized the request, calling it “revenge” and “false.”

Initially, at the hearing, the judge issued a temporary injunction denying Jimmy Spears’ request to fire Britney Spears. But after discussion from Weingarten, who said he would appeal the decision, Penny indicated she might push the matter to a later hearing, but then took a short break from the courtroom.

Rosengart argued in the courtroom, telling the judge that sitting down to file an affidavit would be a “shock” for the singer:

At one point, Weingarten asked a judge to allow his team to dismiss the pop star, and said that “unfortunately” there are sealed documents and “court orders regarding” electronic surveillance. “Based on what I know,” he said, “I believe Mrs. Spears will be a treasure trove of information.”

Weingarten said that if a judge decided Britney Spears doesn’t have to sit down for testimony, while ruling that Jimmy Spears does, his client would not have his “fair day in court.” He said he is being held “to different standards” than the other parties in the case, based on “unsubstantiated allegations.”

“I appreciate it’s fashionable to throw trash at Jimmy Spears, but he has rights…in this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Weingarten told the judge.

Rosengart stood up and vehemently objected to Weingarten. “You don’t put the victim back in front of the offender. That would be wrong, whether it was my client Britney Spears or Jane Doe,” Rosengart said.

“The mere statement itself is harassment,” Rosengart told the judge.

Rosengart has been battling Jamie Spears and the singer’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, since he was retained by Spears in the summer of 2021. He has accused the company of “procrastinating” in its attempts to obtain information for his client, refusing to cooperate and avoiding filing. Spears’ legal team said they have been requesting the elder Spears’ impeachment for nine months, and claimed he evaded those requests. On Wednesday, during his hearing, Judge Penny moved in favor of the star, agreeing that Jimmy Spears had failed to appear due to his testimony.

Earlier this month, in Court documents bombRosengart claimed that his client’s father and Tri Star were collaborating to create the conservatorship and reap the benefits by taking millions of the star’s hard-earned money, rather than looking out for her best interest, which they deny. (Tree Star and its founder, Lou Taylor, served as the star’s business managers from 2008 through 2020, and the company was hired by Spears’ father around the time it was placed under tutelage.)

Rosengart claimed that Tri Star was directly involved in creating the guardianship and earned at least $18 million throughout it. Tri Star’s lawyers denied this, saying, “As all evidence clearly demonstrates, the guardianship was established on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and has been approved by the court for more than 12 years.”

Spears’ father and Tree Star have been the subject of fierce accusations, both from the media and from private investigators hired by Rosengart. While the surveillance allegations have largely focused on Spears’ father and Black Boxes, the security team he allegedly employed, TriStar has been at the center of widespread allegations of financial mismanagement.

report in The New York Times She claimed that the star was under surveillance by a security team appointed by her father and that Tri Star was involved in monitoring the singer’s phone. At the time, a Tri Star attorney told The Times, “These allegations are untrue.” Earlier this month, Weingarten made an sworn ad from Jimmy Spears, denying there was any awareness of him that his adult daughter’s bedroom was being eavesdropped or allowed for surveillance of the pop star. “I have been informed of Britney’s attorney’s claim that a listening device or ‘insect’ set up her bedroom as a watch during the conservation period,” the advertisement read. “This claim is false.”