March 18, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Bright orbs of light streak across the northern California sky

Iris Pearce March 18, 2023 2 min read

If you look up at the sky tonight, you probably saw some lights in the sky, so what is it? What could it be? Who knows, but it sure caused a lot of commotion online as people speculated what it could be. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, took to Twitter to explain what these objects might be. He said that the objects are a Japanese communications package called ICS-EF, which he said was launched to the International Space Station in 2009. McDowell explained that the object, classified as object 45265, orbits Earth as space junk for 3 years and then re-enters again. California at 9:30 p.m. If we find out what that is, we’ll be sure to update this page. Right now, if you take pictures or videos of those glowing lights, we’d love to see them, and callers from all over Northern California and the Bay Area have called our newsroom saying they’ve seen the lights. [email protected] for giving us permission to use it for on-air and online purposes.

Watch Rocket Lab launch 2 BlackSky satellites into orbit today

