Brett Weitz exits as Managing Director of TNT, TBS and truTV – Deadline

except: Brett Weitz Will leave the post of general manager of TNTAnd TBSAnd & truffle. He will transition from his role in the next 30 days, with his final day marking his 14th anniversary at TNets.

Weitz’s departure comes weeks after Discovery–Warner Media The merger was completed as his position was revoked after a restructuring of the US Networking Group division under Discovery Kathleen Finch added TNets to its portfolio.

“The past 14 years have been the most satisfying of my career,” Weitz said. “I have had the great fortune to create and launch Emmy Award winning fan-favorite entertainment, to be part of powerful life-changing initiatives, and most importantly to have the privilege of leading the most talented, dedicated, altruistic and innovative team at TNets. We have generated huge profits. For contributors and great content for the fans while enjoying the most fun and being better partners with talent than any team I’ve been a part of. I will definitely continue to work for all of you.”

Weitz, a beloved veteran TV executive, was appointed general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV in October 2019. Through his role, he has managed all three networks, helping TNT and TBS maintain their positions as the #1 and #2 occupying networks Ranked #1 among all cable entertainment networks and truTV among the youngest and the most affluent. Some of Weitz’s recent accomplishments include developing and launching successful programs snow piercing machine And Chad; Episode 300 of American DadThe successful revival of reality series erase and the growth of two unregistered franchises/sports franchises – AEW, which expanded into three series across two networks, and Jokers are impracticalwhich launched multiple series and a major motion picture.

In his previous role as EVP Programming for TBS, Weitz was integral to revitalizing the network’s comedy brand through post OG, which recently ended after four seasons, also late at night Full frontal with Samantha B. Weitz previously held a position as SVP Scripted Development at TBS and TNT, where he developed a range of song series including The last ship, Rizzoli and the islands And Dallas.

Weitz has also developed brand-specific lanes for TNets – TBS’ Always Here for a Good Time, TNT’s Always Here for an Exciting Trip and truTV’s Always Here for a Good Laugh – which collectively delivered six Top 10 Comedies, two Top Dramas and eight of the Top 10 best performing films of the year. Additionally, Weitz championed the MORE Initiative, a multifaceted campaign that highlights content that celebrates all cultures and showcases diverse stories and voices.

The writing was on the wall as TNT and TBS began moving away from original scripting shortly after the merger was completed, with Warner Bros. Discovery takes the first major cost-cutting steps in TNets by dramatically changing the programming configuration.

new comedy series Kill the orange-faced bear Damon Wayans Jr. starring disqualified. A week before production began and new script development was suspended. blur, New series from Cobra Kai Requested by TBS, creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, recently moved to Netflix. In addition, TNT and TBS dropped the SAG Awards after more than two decades.

Weitz had already led the three linear networks through a transformation process. There has been a downsizing in pilot and serial requests written in TNets over the past year and a half as the networks have done at the same time. Boost your entertainment fare and unregistered sports while continuing to rely on earned content. However, Weitz, a respected development executive who worked at Columbia Tristar Television, 20th Century Fox, and Fox 21 before joining Turner, remained committed to scripting..

WarnerMedia’s linear core cable networks have been identified as key cost-cutting targets for Warner Bros. discovery. With more departures and layoffs expected.