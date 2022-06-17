BREAKING: Deal done, Bayern Munich signs Liverpool player Sadio Mane + transfer fee details

Big news from Sky Sports. According to them, Bayern Munich Set to bid €50m (about £42.5m) Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane. The Senegalese star has been identified by the Bavarians as a major target this summer, and it seems the chiefs have seen fit to come forward generously to secure his services.

This report comes from the Football Daily website, and you can watch the video below:

Today has always been a significant day for Mane’s transfer, with several reputable Liverpool journalists reporting details of a new bid presented on Friday. According to Paul Joyce times, a delegation from Munich was scheduled to meet in Liverpool for face-to-face talks today, ostensibly regarding Mane’s transfer. Per Joyce, the fact that the English club were willing to meet Salihamidzic for talks suggests they are ready to go ahead with the transfer.

Between these reports, we can assume that Bayern Munich has already raised its bid, although whether the €50m is accurate remains unclear. This would make the deal extravagant by Bayern standards – at 30 years old, Sadio Mane would become the club’s third most expensive deal after Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane. Given that his salary package is also expected to be hefty, this is indicative of the Bayern leaders’ confidence in the Senegalese star.

So where do we go from here? If this is the show Liverpool wanted, expect things to move very quickly. Hopefully the saga doesn’t last much longer, and Julian Nagelsmann will hit his target early enough to join the squad before the start of the season. With Robert Lewandowski motivating a move to Barcelona this summer, signing a statement like Sadio Mane could comfort Bayern’s entire fixtures – executives, coaches, players and fans.

Even Romano says it’s only a matter of time.

Sadio Mane’s deal has been on the right track since last week. Bayern will make a new official offer very soon and Liverpool are ready to accept after Darwin deal – it’s just a matter of time ⏳ # Bayern Munich 100% personal terms are agreed upon in a three-year deal. Ongoing works. – Fabrizio Romano June 17, 2022

Notably, the transfer fee has not yet been confirmed.

Plettenberg says it’s a done deal, and for less than €40m!

This is Paul Joyce’s report on transfer fee details. It sources directly from the LFC, so don’t expect the fees to go higher than that.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach an agreement on the Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5 million [€32million], plus £5 million based on appearance and £2.6 million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1 million [€41million]. – Paul Joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 17, 2022

