Brazil and India work together to expand global ethanol market with Flex and hybrid technologies

A delegation of Brazilian officials and businessmen from the automotive and biofuel sectors, led by Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Pento Albuquerque, visited India with the aim of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. Implementing cutting-edge technologies in Flex and Hybrid engines.

The Brazilian delegation includes, in addition to officials, business leaders in the ethanol sector (UNICA, APLA, EXAL, Foro Sucroenergético, Copersucar, Bunge / BP), Volkswagen Latin America, Toyota, Stelantis and Abraciclo / Yahama India, planning Held meetings with Amitabh Kant, CEO of the company Finance Commission; Sources close to the delegation told reporters that the two sides agreed on the public-private partnership between Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Brazil and its general policies and industrial capabilities in biofuels and flex and hybrid engines served as a reference to the actions taken by the Government of India in these sectors, which contributes to the significant decarbonization of the transport matrix, employment, income and wealth. .

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has released an official statement in which the two countries pledge to strengthen cooperation between the two private sugar-energy and automotive sectors, with the aim of integrating their respective domestic markets, but also a global market for vehicles with a stable biofuels and flexible-fuel and hybrid engines.

They agreed to work together to establish biofuels and sustainable biofuels as part of solutions to global energy change, especially in transportation, industry and other sectors that are difficult to decorbonize, such as air and sea transport.

Also during the ministerial meeting two agreements were signed between the private sectors. UNICA (Sugarcane Industry Union) and SIAM (Automobile Manufacturers Association of India) have signed an agreement on cooperation in the industry. Representative of APLA (Alcohol Local Productive Arrangement) signed the agreement with the Indian Institute for Technology Licensing.

“CoE will be a portal of knowledge that will be a hub for gathering important and up-to-date information on technological advances, technological standards, regulations, public policy and sustainability related to bio and bioenergy,” said UNICA President Evendro. Gucci.

The document considers a continuation of policy-centric efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol use. To do this, an estimate of the life cycle of the energy source from the crop to the product reaching the consumer will be used. It also establishes an exchange of information about bioenergy and market access and biofuels for sustainability.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the MoU would not only lead to deeper cooperation between the two companies, but would also support and complement governments’ efforts to develop biofuels, biofuels and other solutions. Movement in India and Brazil.

“Indeed, it is a privilege and honor for SIAM to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Unica to achieve the common goal of low carbon emissions through technology and investment,” Meno said.

The Alliance is based on five pillars: technology, standards, public policy, communication and sustainability. Their background is fuel quality, material compatibility, market regulation, distribution and storage, the use of flex-fuel vehicles, and combustion engines that run on any ratio of both petrol and ethanol.

Stable motion

Brazil is the second largest producer of ethanol in the world, after the United States, and has the largest number of cars in the world that use ethanol as fuel. India is also focusing on biofuels and has set a target of mixing 20% ​​ethanol in petrol by 2025. The country, the second largest sugar producer in the world after Brazil, has the potential to replace the sugar surplus in ethanol.

In January 2020, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Bioenergy at the Government level. Among other things, the UN. They agreed to work together to promote and grow the low-carbon economy in line with the goals set out at the climate conference. The document, signed by the private sector UNICA and SIAM, is based on a memorandum of understanding signed two years ago.

“The future is moving towards a global ethanol market that will benefit all countries worldwide by decorponizing our partnership transportation sector. This is a topic of interest to all because we are talking about measures to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Gucci said.

Minister Pento Albuquerque invited Minister Hardeep Puri to visit Brazil in the future, along with his Indian mission in the field of biofuels and automotive.