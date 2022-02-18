February 20, 2022

Brawl broke out in North Dakota, Oral Roberts game

Teri Riley February 18, 2022 2 min read

Before the madness of March, we have the brawls of February.

The players and coaches of North Dakota State and Oral Roberts clashed briefly after Thursday’s top league game. North Dakota’s Malik Harden-Hayes – with his side winning 77-59 – stole the ball in the final seconds and dunked it into the house after the bell.

Emotions didn’t show high in the handshake line until Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills started yelling at the North Dakota State players. Things quickly escalated from there. It didn’t look like any punches were thrown, but there was a lot of scrambling between the two sides.

Elijah Lovell must be obstructed by his Oral Roberts teammates
Oral Roberts big man Elijah Lovell had to handcuff him multiple times while trying to get back into the North Dakota State players.

“I am very sad about what happened at the conclusion of our game tonight against NDSU. ORU and NDSU want to be represented in a negative light,” Mills said in a statement on Twitter. “[North Dakota State coach] Dave Richman and I have spoken and I have the utmost respect for Bison. Congratulations to the Bison for the dominant performance.”

The two teams are competing for second place in the championship after South Dakota.

