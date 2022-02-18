Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in the French estate to a Russian oligarch

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt He filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie to sell its stake in Château Miraval, a French estate consisting of a house and a vineyard in southern France.

The couple bought a controlling interest in the property in 2008 “as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” according to the complaint filed by Pete and plaintiff Mundo Bongo, LLC acquired by Fox News Digital.

Pete claims that he and Jolie “agreed that they would never sell their interests in Maraval without the consent of the other”. However, Pitt claims that Jolie reneged on this promise by selling her stake to a Luxembourg spirits manufacturing company controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Scheffler.

The newspapers stated that “Jolie completed the alleged sale without Pete’s knowledge, depriving Pete of the right of consent she owed him and the right of first refusal owed by her business entity.” “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intent that Schaeffler and his subsidiaries would seek to take control of the business to which Pete had devoted himself and undermine Pete’s investment in Miraval.”

Pete claims that because of the “alleged deal”, his ex-wife and mother of his children is now “seeking to recover unearned windfall profits for herself while doing undue harm to Pete”.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor claims he spent his “money and sweat” on their wine business at Miraval — and claimed the “Maleficent” star “has long since stopped contributing.”

The residential and vineyard property is located in Correns, France. The luxury residence Chateau Miraval is where the former couple married in 2014. The complaint argues that Pitt “took the lead in developing the Miraval grounds and building the business.”

The couple have been squabbling in court over the property of $164 million in recent months. Pitt filed a complaint in September in Luxembourg, accusing Jolie, 46, of trying to offload her 50% stake in the sprawling property without allowing Pitt, 58, the first option to buy it.

The property is owned by separate LLCs controlled by the parties, according to court documents, which state that Miraval is owned by Quimicum — a company that Pitt originally held a 60% stake through his company Mondo Bongo. Meanwhile, while Jolie owns 40% through her company Nouvel. Both Nouvel and Jolie are named as defendants in the new California lawsuit.

Miraval is sold in more than 65 countries, and revenue has grown from about $3 million in 2013 to more than $50 million in 2021, Pete and his attorneys claim.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed Miraval’s earnings. It grew nearly 25% in volume in 2020 and sales increased nearly 20%, the plaintiffs claim.

The parties, through their representatives, engaged in acquisition negotiations after Jolie informed Pitt “in writing” that she was “no longer able to hold any position of ownership”.

“But in a letter dated June 15, 2021, Jolie’s representatives suddenly reported to Pitt that they were ending discussions and deceptively accused Pitt of having no intention of finalizing an agreement.”

Pitt claims that, unbeknownst to him, Jolie had a buyer waiting. The divorce court advised an agreement reached with a third-party buyer Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, which is controlled by Schaeffler. On September 8, 2021, he said he made it clear that he “does not agree to the sale of Nouvel LLC or any of its assets.”

Julie is being prosecuted for malicious interference with contractual relations, implied breach of contract in fact, breach of quasi-contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith, fair dealing and constructive trust. Prosecutors Pete and Mundo Bongo, LLC, are demanding a jury trial.