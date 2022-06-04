June 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Brad Johnson obituary: Melrose Place actor 'Always' dies at 62, according to report

Brad Johnson obituary: Melrose Place actor ‘Always’ dies at 62, according to report

Cassandra Kelley June 4, 2022
FORT WORTH, Texas (CABC) – The actor known for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s movie “Always” and in the hit TV series “Melrose Place” has died at the age of 62, according to the British Guardian newspaper. The Hollywood Reporter.

Linda McAllister, his representative, told the trade magazine that Johnson, a former rodeo and “Marlboro Man,” died on February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, from complications from COVID-19. His death was not publicly reported until this week.

“Although he was taken early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same,” his family said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. “Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing the land, in a way that preserves and respects its natural beauty. He always felt at home in the great outdoors, and his passion for the land was evident. As much as he loved cowboys, hunting and the land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

according to His IMBD pageJohnson had a long career in television that began in the mid-1980s that also included parts in several films. The list of his acting works included the series “Need Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times”, “Soldier of Fortune” and “House of Justice”.

