Box’s Bruce Arians on trading Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement: ‘No, bad business’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leave the door open Tom Brady If he decides to come out of retirement, but they won’t make life easy for him if he ends up wanting to play for another team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked if the organization would accommodate Brady if he decided to return, but the veteran coach had a good response, proving that the NFL and his teams have one thing in mind when making decisions.

“No, bad job,” Arianes said via Tampa Bay Times .

QB Questions Pending On Several NFL Teams In The Boy Scouts

Arians added that the Bucs will need five first-round draft picks If he wants the trading team for him The future of the Quarterback Hall of Fame. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last month after playing for 22 seasons in the league.

Recently asked if he would be back, Brady replied, “Never say never,” but it is highly unlikely that the legend will return to the football field. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said the team is letting the “light is on” in case Brady changes his mind.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

If Brady decided to return, the Bucs would still hold his rights for the 2022 season. He would have counted $9.1 million toward the team’s maximum salary, per Spotrac .

In what may be his last NFL season, Brady threw 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns.