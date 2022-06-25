Bollywood goes back to insulting Hindus: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is a hit | Movie news

New Delhi: The trailer for the much awaited Yash Raj Films ‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor was released on Friday (24 June). While Ranbir’s fans were thrilled to see the actor doing an action movie and performing some stunts for the first time in his career, a section of people criticized the movie for several reasons. Some people call Shamshera a cheap copy of some famous Hollywood movies like Thor and Harry Potter, and there are others who have called on its makers to show the villain again as a Hindu wearing a tikka. Many have also compared Ranbir’s ‘Shamshera’ avatar with Ranveer Singh’s avatar as Khilji from ‘Padmaavat’.

One social media user wrote in Hindi, “Hindu are being targeted again by applying tilak to the forehead and then stupid Hindus go to see it.” (Maathe par tilak laga kar phir se Hinduo ko target kiya jaa raha hai aur phir bewkoof Hindu ise dekhne jayenge. ) ”

Another wrote: “In the old Bollywood movies, Saffron Tilak used to symbolize the bad guys in the movie… Now Vaishnav Tilak and Tripundra are used to represent the bad guys!! Bollywood seems to have some serious issues with Sanatan culture.”

One comment read, “Bollywood #always trying to show Hindus in a negative role, why does the villain Sanjay Datta appear like Hinduism. You can show the villain without any Hindu symbol.”

He wrote again while smashing Ranbir Kapoor’s film, “History is witness that the plot of the film in the British era never went so well… Mangal Pandey Thugs Of Hindostan RRR LAGAAN is an exception! Note: We’re not talking about Box-office!”

A comment indicated that “the trailer revealed more than it should be because I was afraid of the length of the film,” before adding, “Shamshira’s trailer was a great disappointment, as it revealed half a story in it.”

One netizen even tweeted, “Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video Ho Jay.”

_ Bollywood has been demonizing Hindu Dharma 4 for many years by portraying villains as Brahmins, sadhus, saints, priests… __The Hindus are calling on the government to give this 2 serious attention and stop the certification of 2 of these films!#sunshine#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/MlfwLT72X7– _DIPTI_ (__DIPTI__) June 24, 2022

#sunshine – Another teaser movie where the villain is Tilak Athlete Sheikha # Brahmins

So why do these actors later go to temples to promote their films? Brazen hypocrisy at its best!!!https://t.co/o9oIkXuuOK– Chandra Mujer (@Cm_hjs) 25 June 2022

#Bollywood Always try to show the negative role of Hindus

Why does the villain Sanjay Datta appear as a Hindu monk.

You can show the villain without any Hindu symbol.#BoycottBollywood #sunshine pic.twitter.com/YwSQyDz8wP– Raje (@Raje96k) June 24, 2022

Dislike #sunshinefor me it’s a mix of 4-5 movies and it’s undoubtedly a movie with a big budget, huge outlay on sets, graphics and vfx, big to make but fails badly as an overall trailer producer, # Ranbir Kapoor looks huge but modest, # Sanjay Dutt repetitive. – Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 24, 2022

Others even called out Shamshera makers because of Vaani Kapoor’s looks. Someone remarked, “The other thing I hated was Fanny’s character, and there was no need for her character to look like that in addition to her personal clothes and some things I’ve felt from this generation since the 19th century, so that was the only disappointing thing :)”

Take a look at the trailer for the awesome thriller Shamshera below:





Ranbir Kaur will be appearing on the big screen after a hiatus of four years as he last starred in 2018 with the release of the song ‘Sanju’.

According to reports, “Shamshera” will have the most breathtaking visual experience that moviegoers have seen on screen. Director Karan Malhotra wanted to shoot some of the more important parts of Ladakh as it would add to the film’s visual appeal. “As the movie looks to take viewers back to a period, huge sets have been built to recreate an era in which Ranbir faces Sanjay Dutt,” a source said, according to DNA.

Action-adventure film Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. Set in the 19th century, the film revolves around the dacoit tribe who take up the fight for their rights and independence against the British. For the first time in his career, Ranbir will play a dual role as the central character Shamshira and his father while Fani will play a dancer. Sanjay Dutt, who also appeared in the film, plays the role of Dharuga Shudda Singh, a ruthless enemy of Ranbir.

The film, which has been postponed several times, will be shown on July 22, 2022, in IMAX theaters, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, coinciding with the Packard Weekend weekend. The film also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana, Sharat Saxena, Saurabh Shukla, Ahana Kumra and others in lead roles.

“Shamshera” is part of a three-film Yash Raj Films (YRF) deal with director Karan Malhotra, who directed Agneepath and Brothers. This marks Ranbir’s return to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner after nine years. Ranbir’s last two matches with YRF were Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year.

