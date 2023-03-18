Blizzard is “actively working” on Diablo 4 beta wait times

Blizzard thanked players for their patience after leaving some waiting in lines for up to an hour to participate in the Diablo 4 open beta test this weekend.

In a statement posted on The official forum of the gameThe community team assured players that it was “actively working” on the issues, and pledged to “increase player flow” and reduce wait times once several outage issues are addressed.

Diablo 4 release date trailer.

In an update posted a few hours later, community manager PezRadar thanked everyone for the “overwhelming response to the early access beta weekend” and reaffirmed that the team is “actively tracking and working on” issues with multiplayer glitches/drops, cross-blasts during transition and RAM usage. and high GPU. The team is also aware of an issue where “players who have been dropped from the game are getting an error that their team doesn’t exist.”

“While the team deals with these specific elements and more, we also manage the flow of players into the game across our queue,” added Pease. “Many players have successfully logged into the game, but we are aware that some have experienced longer-than-expected waiting times.

“As we continue to make improvements to our server stability, we expect our players to see continued improvements in wait time.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the team “will continue to work this evening and overnight” and promises to provide “additional updates” during the beta period.

