Blinken stopped in Japan to pay respects to Shinzo Abe after the assassination

The US State Department said on Sunday that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will make a surprise stop in Tokyo to pay respects to the assassinated former Japanese leader and staunch US ally Shinzo Abe.
Blinken in Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. The State Department did not specify which officials would meet Blinken while in Tokyo.
Blinken’s visit comes as the investigation into the file continues Motives and weapons of the alleged gunmanas well as applicable security protocols, and Where Japan holds elections for the Senate. The victory of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to which Abe and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida belong, will clear the way for Kishida to enact some of his more ambitious and controversial policies in the coming years.
Minister Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and meet with senior Japanese officials. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Sunday that the US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and has never been stronger.
Blinken will leave Bangkok for Tokyo on Sunday evening local time.
Hudson reported from Bangkok.
