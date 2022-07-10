Blinken stopped in Japan to pay respects to Shinzo Abe after the assassination

Blinken in Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. The State Department did not specify which officials would meet Blinken while in Tokyo.

The US State Department said on Sunday that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will make a surprise stop in Tokyo to pay respects to the assassinated former Japanese leader and staunch US ally Shinzo Abe.

Blinken’s visit comes as the investigation into the file continues Motives and weapons of the alleged gunmanas well as applicable security protocols, and Where Japan holds elections for the Senate. The victory of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to which Abe and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida belong, will clear the way for Kishida to enact some of his more ambitious and controversial policies in the coming years.