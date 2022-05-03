Blac Chyna has not awarded any damages in a defamation case against the Kardashians

A jury in Los Angeles on Monday I found that Kim Kardashian and her family had not unfairly harmed Blac Chyna’s modeling career.

It was the civil committee Deliberations since Thursday She returned the verdicts in favor of Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her two sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

After the sentencing, lawyers for the Kardashian and Jenner family expressed their appreciation to the jury and said they were “grateful for the steady hand” of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon.

“The jury has sent a clear message to Ms. White and her attorney – I hope they will listen,” the lawyers said in a statement. “Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna’s attorney, Lynn Siana, said in a statement Tuesday that the jury was given a sentencing paper that was “confusing and unjustified.” Ciani added, based on the paper set by the jurors, that the jury found Kris and Kylie Jenner’s statements — that Chyna attacked and would continue to abuse Rob Kardashian — largely untrue.

But the jury noted on the paper, seen by NBC News, that the women had “reasonable reasons” to believe the statements were true.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, claimed that “keeping up with the Kardashians” The stars ruined her TV life after her split from Rob Kardashian, the only son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Their relationship led to them scoring their own goal in “Keeping Up”, “Rob & Chyna” on the E! network. The second season of “Rob & Chyna” was in production when they broke up in 2017 and the show was canceled.

H! It is owned by NBC Globalthe parent company of NBC News And CNBC.

Since then, the famous family has transferred their on-screen life to Hulu, which is owned by Disney running platform.

The jury concluded that there was insufficient evidence to find that the defendants lied about allegations that Chyna was abusing Rob Kardashian or spreading word about the abuse with reckless disregard for the truth. The jurors also said they did not find that Kardashian interfered with Chyna’s contract with E! network.

She was not awarded any compensation in the case.

In 2017, Chyna sued the family for $100 million, alleging that powerful reality TV stars had defamed her and inappropriately interfered with her contracts and business dealings.

The trial was closely watched by Kardashian fans and offered an opportunity for reality TV haters to vent directly to the genre’s first family.

during Jury selection last monthseveral potential panelists spoke of both the plaintiff and the defense, with one person in the jury box saying, “I sincerely hope none of these people get richer because of this.”

One mom said her teenage daughter wanted to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t think they were the best role models,” said the woman. “I won’t let her watch anything about them.”

This is an evolving story. Please update here for updates.