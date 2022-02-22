February 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Amid Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Amid Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Iris Pearce February 22, 2022 2 min read

Bitcoin is located on a screen that shows the exchange rate of Bitcoin – US dollar.

Fernando Gutierrez Juarez | Image Alliance | Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies took a beating on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine turbulent global markets.

Bitcoin It sank as much as $36,370 in early morning trading, its lowest level in more than two weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency last traded 6% in 24 hours to $36,818.

Other digital assets also declined, with ether falls 8% and XRP Sink 15%.

Analysts attributed this decline to the escalation of tensions over the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Command troops into two separate areas In eastern Ukraine, moments after declaring their independence.

The move sparked fears of a full-fledged invasion, which sent global stocks down sharply as traders’ appetite for risk waned.

Bitcoin is often promoted by its proponents as a safe haven asset similar to gold, meaning that it should offer a store of value in times of uncertainty.

However, the case for bitcoin as a form of “digital gold” has collapsed as more institutional investors begin to trade it, and the cryptocurrency has become more compatible with the volatility in traditional markets such as stocks.

Bitcoin is now well below its all-time high above $68,000 reached in November 2021, and some investors believe this is as good as it will get the cryptocurrency for some time.

Du Jun, co-founder of crypto exchange Huobi, said that the next bitcoin bull market is unlikely to happen until 2024 at the earliest, when the next so-called “halving” event will take place.

See also  Heather Morgan, accused of bitcoin laundering, released on bail

“After this cycle, we will not be able to welcome the next bull market on bitcoin until the end of 2024 to the beginning of 2025,” Du said.

Bitcoin halves the rewards miners receive from the cryptocurrency for verifying transactions, effectively squeezing the supply of new coins in issuance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates

February 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Hostage situation ends at Apple Store Amsterdam | news | DW

February 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Elon Musk accuses Biden of ignoring Tesla, says he’ll do the right thing in the White House

February 23, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia and Ukraine live news: sanctions, latest updates and video

February 23, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

India: The rape of her daughter, a mother involved in the election struggle, will fight for equality

February 23, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates

February 23, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Release date: When will the final episodes premiere?

February 23, 2022 Cassandra Kelley