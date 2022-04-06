April 6, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Billing extends Stefon Diggs contract

Teri Riley April 6, 2022 1 min read

Getty Images

Receiving large bills Stefon Diggs Two years remain on a five-year, $72 million contract. But when the off-season wide receiver market exploded, it became clear that Diggs wanted a boost sooner rather than later.

Bills have given him that increase. Diggs has agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with a $70 million guarantee, according to Adam Scheffer of ESPN. Adding those four years to the remaining two years on his old deal, Diggs is now under contract with the Bills for the next six seasons, making it highly likely that he will spend the first years of his career at the Buffalo.

Although the Bills could have told Diggs that he would have to terminate his current contract, the truth is that the Bills considered themselves contenders in this year’s Super Bowl, and they didn’t want one of their top players to be unhappy. A deal with Diggs now ensures that his contract won’t be a distraction.

The Diggs traded from the Vikings to the Bills in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl both seasons at Buffalo. Biles believes Diggs and Josh Allen will be a winning combination for years to come.



