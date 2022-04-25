Billie Eilish plants a facial before performing ‘Growing Old’ at Coachella

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

billie eilish She wore heels while performing at Coachella on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old pop star fell for her lead during her second weekend at Coachella. While Eilish was preparing to perform her hit song, “get oldIt fell straight on her face.

“I just ate,” Billy exclaimed, documenting through Videos on social media. “Ouch! Guys, I just ate—here.”

eilish She did not hurt herself while falling, stating that she had “stumbled upon a f-king fire command.”

After her performance, the star shared what happened to the audience. “She was black,” she said in the video. “Do you see this box? This thing of royalty? I’ve gone de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de I fell on my face.”

The crowd immediately rushed to Eilish’s defense, shouting “F-k the Square” at the singer. Eilish turned the hymn into a joke, repeating the phrase and laughing on stage.

After performing “Your Power” with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish joked with her fans about who the empty seat is now beside her.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Whose is this?” Eilish asked the audience. Then she introduced her guest, the lead singer of Paramore, Hayley Williams.

“This is my first game at Coachella, whoa,” Williams said as the duo sat. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

The two performed a duet of Paramore’s hit song “Misery Business”. After the performance, Eilish yelled to the audience, “Oh my God, my God,” she said as Williams was leaving the stage. “Absolutely what could be cooler than that? I’m very serious.”

Williams never finished her Coachella debut as she later returned to the stage on Eilish’s group to perform “Happier than Ever” alongside her.

The headline on Friday night was Harry Styles and during the second weekend, the singer brought out Lizzo as his surprise guest. The main performer on Sunday night will be Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, who have taken their place Kanye West After pulling out of the festival earlier this month.

Swedish House Mafia was already included in the list of artists before the line-up change, but it was not immediately clear when they would perform. Now they’re at the top of the Sunday night chart, along with The Weeknd.

West and Eilish have had their share of controversies in the past several months.

The feud began when Eilish halted a concert in February when she saw a fan in the audience needing medical help.

The singer said in video One of the attendees of the Atlanta show shared it. “I wait until people are okay, so I can continue.”

West, 44, has taken it upon himself to reach out to Eilish on Instagram to tell her she owes an apology Travis Scott. While Eilish didn’t mention the “Astroworld” rapper, West seemed to think she was helping a fan in an ordeal that was mocking his estranged little sister’s friend.

“Come to Billy, we love you. Please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives. No one meant this to happen,” rapper Donda He wrote on his Instagram account page. “Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was so hurt by what happened, and yes Trav would be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billy to apologize before I put on the show.”

Eilish replied to West in his comments section mail: “He literally didn’t say anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott was removed from the Coachella 2022 squad in December. for every TMZScott was still in the desert during the first weekend of Coachella and performed at a nearby party.

