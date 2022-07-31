Billie Eilish celebrates the first anniversary of Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish celebrates the success of “Happier than Ever” one year after its release. (Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Happiest ever.

The 20 years old, took Instagram On Saturday to share a message to the fans. Speaking from her car, the seven Grammy Awards winner took a moment to thank those who made her Happier than ever – Her second album, which was released one year ago – was a huge success.

“I love you all so much and this past year has been so amazing in so many ways, good and bad,” she said in a video posted on an earlier Instagram Live. “I am so grateful to all of you, and so grateful for the life I have and the people I know, for working with my brother and making this album together. It was such a wonderful process…really making the album feel like some of my favorite memories of my life. I had such a good time. We laughed very much and it is very laxative.”

She added that she was “really grateful” that the album, which contains songs like “Male Fantasy” and “I Didn’t Change My Number,” was “out there.”

“I just love you so much,” she added, which she also described as “more than” just her “fans.” “And I’m really grateful to you and I’m grateful for life and I’m grateful for the experiences and the bad things and the good things and it all leads us where we go or whatever, so yeah, I love you.so much.”

The artist, who got her start after releasing the single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, ended her message by throwing a shout out to her brother and producer Finneas, who turned 25 on the album’s memorial day.

Eilish has a lot of love Happier than everwhich was nominated for seven Grammy Awards. “I just love this album. This is my favorite thing I have ever made.”

earlier this month, Titled “TV” and “Thirty”. “TV” is particularly timely, as it contains lyrics like, “The internet has turned to watching movie stars go on trial / as they overturn Roe v. Wade.”

As of now, Eilish has not yet announced details about the upcoming third album.