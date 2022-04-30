Bill Murray Speaks Out After ‘Being Deadly’ Group Complaint – The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Murray deal with being deadly The complaint group that led to the suspension of production on Aziz AnsariDirection movie.

Talking to CNBC on SaturdayThe actor said there was a “difference of opinion” with a woman he was working with that led to the complaint and the production being halted. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” he told the outlet.

He didn’t provide further details about what exactly happened on set, but CNBC reported that Murray, who spoke about the incident during an on-camera interview with Business Network at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, was “optimistic” that production would resume and take place. Settlement of the incident between him and the woman.

“So far we’re talking, trying to make peace with each other,” said the comedian, who is reported to be a shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway. “We are both professionals. We love each other’s work. I think we love each other, and if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in moving on working together or making the movie either. It was such a good education for me.”

Murray said he’s been spending some time since production stopped thinking about what happened.

“The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny when I was a little kid isn’t necessarily the same funny thing now,” he said. “Things change and times change, so it’s important for me to find out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s what’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not better for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens to me.”

Murray stated that “what would make me happier” was if he and the woman were able to “go back to work and … trust each other and work at the work we spent so long developing a skill.”

“This is a really sad puppy who can’t learn anymore,” he continued. “I don’t want to be that sad dog, and I have no intention of that.”

The Hollywood Reporter Confirmed on April 21 that Photo Searchlight suspended production On Ansari’s director’s debut after there was a complaint about inappropriate behavior, filed last week, related to Murray. source close to being deadly production said THR That director and his producing partner Youree Henley were working with the Disney-backed studio to figure out what to do next.

Searchlight is currently investigating but is being informed THR In a statement, they said they do not “comment on investigations”.

The movie is based on the Atul Gawande fiction book Death: medicine and what ultimately matters, It also stars Ansari – who wrote the script – Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

Watch CNBC’s interview with Murray below.

