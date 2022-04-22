Bill Murray reportedly accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ on set | Movies

A complaint was filed against the actor for “inappropriate behaviour” Bill MurrayAs a result, production of the film he is working on has reportedly been halted.

According to the deadlineProduction of Searchlight’s Being Mortal was halted Monday, and a letter was then sent to the cast and crew saying, “We have been made aware of a complaint, and have immediately considered it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The letter did not name Murray as the target of the complaint. However, the deadline is called Murray and Follow the New York TimesReferring to an anonymous source, he said the film was discontinued due to what he described only as “inappropriate behaviour”.

Being human is an adaptation to Being Dead: Medicine and What Matters in the Enda non-fiction exploration of death and dying by surgeon Atul Gawande, written and directed by Aziz Ansari. Ansari stars in the film alongside Murray and Seth Rogen.

It is not known how long filming will be suspended. In their letter, Searchlight says: “We hope to resume production and work with Aziz [Ansari] And [producer] yuri [Henley] To find out the timing.”

Both Searchlight and a representative for Murray have been contacted for a response. Searchlight told Deadline that it does not comment on the ongoing investigation.