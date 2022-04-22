April 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Bill Murray reportedly accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ on set | Movies

Cassandra Kelley April 22, 2022 2 min read

A complaint was filed against the actor for “inappropriate behaviour” Bill MurrayAs a result, production of the film he is working on has reportedly been halted.

According to the deadlineProduction of Searchlight’s Being Mortal was halted Monday, and a letter was then sent to the cast and crew saying, “We have been made aware of a complaint, and have immediately considered it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The letter did not name Murray as the target of the complaint. However, the deadline is called Murray and Follow the New York TimesReferring to an anonymous source, he said the film was discontinued due to what he described only as “inappropriate behaviour”.

Being human is an adaptation to Being Dead: Medicine and What Matters in the Enda non-fiction exploration of death and dying by surgeon Atul Gawande, written and directed by Aziz Ansari. Ansari stars in the film alongside Murray and Seth Rogen.

It is not known how long filming will be suspended. In their letter, Searchlight says: “We hope to resume production and work with Aziz [Ansari] And [producer] yuri [Henley] To find out the timing.”

Both Searchlight and a representative for Murray have been contacted for a response. Searchlight told Deadline that it does not comment on the ongoing investigation.

See also  Kim Kardashian 'Very Happy' and 'Peaceful' with Pete Davidson - Hollywood Life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Kris Jenner testifies that Kylie and Tyga told her Blac Chyna threatened Kylie

April 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
1 min read

Complaint against Bill Murray’s conduct leads to production halt of ‘Death’ – Deadline

April 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 96th birthday in the historic jubilee year

April 21, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Bill Murray reportedly accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ on set | Movies

April 22, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Persevering NASA rover monitors “doomed” Mars eclipse with “Potato” moon

April 22, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FP1 Report & Highlights: Charles Leclerc leads Carlos Sainz in a sunken training session ahead of qualifying

April 22, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Devolver makes fun of Sonic Origins’ weird DLC and pre-order bonuses

April 22, 2022 Jack Kimmons