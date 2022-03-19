March 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Bill Murray catches heat due to epidemiological comments in a new interview

Bill Murray catches heat due to epidemiological comments in a new interview

Cassandra Kelley March 20, 2022 3 min read

Bill Murray He is described as an old and out of touch man after we seemingly regretted the fact that we had to wear masks during this pandemic…we likened it to the fear of death. 🤔

The actor recently gave an interview to The Independent about his musical which was filmed in 2018 at the Acropolis of Athens, and while discussing…Bill & Co. Mention how it feels like looking into a time capsule given how comfortable he feels about others.

With this in mind, the author says there’s nothing quite like an epidemic to put the kibosh into a spontaneous reaction — and right after, Bell was quoted as saying this… “We just went out with our friend to walk the dog, you’re wearing a mask, everyone’s wearing a mask.” And only the dog is completely alive!”

He adds, “He lives the life of the dog. The rest of us are afraid of death, they are afraid of killing, so we are masked and injected, etc. It’s the most challenging time in this life cycle we are.”

See also  When does Batman air on HBO Max?

Finally, BM compares how we’ve handled the pandemic with how previous generations have handled global events, saying… “We haven’t had a world war or depression, the things our ancestors had. This is the hand we’ve been dealt with and if you pull back, you can’t of winning.”

He looks very mysterious on his face, but Twitter seems to know what Bill means here… and they’re tearing him up because of it, with many saying his comments are incredibly deaf.

Bill may be misunderstood on this issue, because he’s talked about COVID quite a bit over the past two years…and not once has he been upset with how the world has reacted to the virus. If anything, he was somewhat of an optimist and admirer.

One of the themes he’s come up with is that, perhaps, some good has come out of COVID… in that it has made this generation more resilient and ready to survive as in years past. However, it’s hard to know for sure what he’s getting from the doggy analogy…because it just doesn’t look great.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

TikToker demands $10,000 from Georgia Spa for chemical peel burns

March 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

‘True Detective’ Season 4 in the Works at HBO With Barry Jenkins – The Hollywood Reporter

March 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

U2 Written Series by JJ Abrams in the Works at Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

March 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

3 min read

Bill Murray catches heat due to epidemiological comments in a new interview

March 20, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Russian cosmonauts sit aboard a space station dressed in blue, yellow and Ukrainian: NPR

March 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

La’el Collins News: Visit ends with Bengals while Dolphins pays it off

March 20, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

There is a tricky wall in the Elden Ring that requires 50 hits • Eurogamer.net

March 20, 2022 Jack Kimmons