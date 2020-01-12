Government Jobs

Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020

1 day ago
Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020

(Government of Bihar Health Department )

Post Name – Various Post

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 30-December-2019

• Last Date – 20-January-2020/strong>

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 • General ,OBC – Rs. 500/-

SC,ST, PH – Rs. 250/-

All Category Female – 250/-

Candidate can pay the exam fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan at State Bank of India

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Bihar

 

 

 (As on 01/August/2019)

Maximum Age – 37 Years. (Male)

Maximum Age – 40 Years. (Female)

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule

 
Number of post- 838 post

 

 

 

Vacancy Details for Bihar SHS Various Post Online Form Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Regional Program Manager ,Community Nurse, Psychiatric Nurse & Social Worker& Various Other Posts

Posts Wise Vacancy Details – 

Lab Technician – 100 Posts

ANM (NUHM) – 500 Posts

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – 38 Posts

Optometrist RBSK – 09 Posts

Dental Technician – 07 Posts

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – 07 Posts

Physiotherapist – 106 Posts

Psychologist – 42 Posts

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – 07 Posts

District Epidemiologist – 22 Posts

Pay Scale-

Lab Technician – Rs. 12,000/- Per Month

ANM (NUHM) – Rs. 11,500/- Per Month

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Optometrist RBSK – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Dental Technician – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Physiotherapist – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Psychologist – Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

District Epidemiologist – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification-

Lab Technician – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 Inter with Biology and Diploma in Laboratory Technician From Recognized Board.

ANM (NUHM) – 2 Year ANM Course with Registration in Bihar Nurses Council.

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Candidates having B.SC Nursing OR BPT / BOT / BPO Degree / MDRA From Recognized University.

Optometrist RBSK – Candidates having Bachelor Degree Or Diploma in Optometry From Recognized University/ Institute.

Dental Technician – Candidates having Diploma in Dental Technology with Registration in Dental Council From Recognized University.

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Candidates having B.Sc Degree in  ASLP / Speech and Hearing / BASLP From Recognized University.

Physiotherapist – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapist From Recognized University.

Psychologist – Candidates having Master Degree in Psychologist From Recognized University.

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator –  Candidates having B.Ed With Special Education / 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education From Recognized University.

District Epidemiologist – Candidates having MBBS / BDS Degree in Recognized University in India.

Note- Candidates are required to read the official notification regarding Post Wise Educational Qualification/Eligibility Criteria/Experience before applying.

How to Apply for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UP NHM before 20/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for Bihar SHS Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

