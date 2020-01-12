Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020
(Government of Bihar Health Department )
Post Name – Various Post
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 30-December-2019
• Last Date – 20-January-2020/strong>
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General ,OBC – Rs. 500/-
• SC,ST, PH – Rs. 250/-
• All Category Female – 250/-
• Candidate can pay the exam fee through credit card or debit card or net banking or through Challan at State Bank of India
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/August/2019)
Maximum Age – 37 Years. (Male)
Maximum Age – 40 Years. (Female)
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
|Number of post- 838 post
|
Vacancy Details for Bihar SHS Various Post Online Form Recruitment 2020
|Post Name – Regional Program Manager ,Community Nurse, Psychiatric Nurse & Social Worker& Various Other Posts
Posts Wise Vacancy Details –
Lab Technician – 100 Posts
ANM (NUHM) – 500 Posts
DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – 38 Posts
Optometrist RBSK – 09 Posts
Dental Technician – 07 Posts
Audiologist &Speech Therapist – 07 Posts
Physiotherapist – 106 Posts
Psychologist – 42 Posts
Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – 07 Posts
District Epidemiologist – 22 Posts
Pay Scale-
Lab Technician – Rs. 12,000/- Per Month
ANM (NUHM) – Rs. 11,500/- Per Month
DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Optometrist RBSK – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Dental Technician – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Physiotherapist – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
Psychologist – Rs. 18,000/- Per Month
Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month
District Epidemiologist – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month
Educational Qualification-
Lab Technician – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 Inter with Biology and Diploma in Laboratory Technician From Recognized Board.
ANM (NUHM) – 2 Year ANM Course with Registration in Bihar Nurses Council.
DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Candidates having B.SC Nursing OR BPT / BOT / BPO Degree / MDRA From Recognized University.
Optometrist RBSK – Candidates having Bachelor Degree Or Diploma in Optometry From Recognized University/ Institute.
Dental Technician – Candidates having Diploma in Dental Technology with Registration in Dental Council From Recognized University.
Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Candidates having B.Sc Degree in ASLP / Speech and Hearing / BASLP From Recognized University.
Physiotherapist – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapist From Recognized University.
Psychologist – Candidates having Master Degree in Psychologist From Recognized University.
Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – Candidates having B.Ed With Special Education / 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education From Recognized University.
District Epidemiologist – Candidates having MBBS / BDS Degree in Recognized University in India.
Note- Candidates are required to read the official notification regarding Post Wise Educational Qualification/Eligibility Criteria/Experience before applying.
How to Apply for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UP NHM before 20/January/2020.
Mode of Selection for Bihar SHS Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: