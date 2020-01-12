Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020

Posts Wise Vacancy Details –

Lab Technician – 100 Posts

ANM (NUHM) – 500 Posts

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – 38 Posts

Optometrist RBSK – 09 Posts

Dental Technician – 07 Posts

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – 07 Posts

Physiotherapist – 106 Posts

Psychologist – 42 Posts

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – 07 Posts

District Epidemiologist – 22 Posts

Pay Scale-

Lab Technician – Rs. 12,000/- Per Month

ANM (NUHM) – Rs. 11,500/- Per Month

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Optometrist RBSK – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Dental Technician – Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Physiotherapist – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Psychologist – Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

District Epidemiologist – Rs. 30,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification-

Lab Technician – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 Inter with Biology and Diploma in Laboratory Technician From Recognized Board.

ANM (NUHM) – 2 Year ANM Course with Registration in Bihar Nurses Council.

DEIC Manager Cum Coordinator – Candidates having B.SC Nursing OR BPT / BOT / BPO Degree / MDRA From Recognized University.

Optometrist RBSK – Candidates having Bachelor Degree Or Diploma in Optometry From Recognized University/ Institute.

Dental Technician – Candidates having Diploma in Dental Technology with Registration in Dental Council From Recognized University.

Audiologist &Speech Therapist – Candidates having B.Sc Degree in ASLP / Speech and Hearing / BASLP From Recognized University.

Physiotherapist – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Physiotherapist From Recognized University.

Psychologist – Candidates having Master Degree in Psychologist From Recognized University.

Early Interventionist Cum Special Educator – Candidates having B.Ed With Special Education / 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education From Recognized University.

District Epidemiologist – Candidates having MBBS / BDS Degree in Recognized University in India.

Note- Candidates are required to read the official notification regarding Post Wise Educational Qualification/Eligibility Criteria/Experience before applying.

How to Apply for SHSB Bihar Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 : Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UP NHM before 20/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for Bihar SHS Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Written Examination.