Bihar MWRD JE Online Form Recruitment 2020

3 days ago
Bihar MWRD JE Online Form Recruitment 2020

(Minor Water Resource Department. Govt. Of Bihar)

Post Name – Junior Engineer

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 09-January-2020

• Last Date – 31-January-2020

Admit Card – Available Soon

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 • No Application Fee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Bihar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/August/2019))

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 37 Years (General Male)

Maximum – 40 Years (General Female)

Maximum – 40 Years (BC /EBC Male & Female)

Maximum – 42 Years (SC / ST Male & Female)

 

 
Number of posts – 200 post

 

 

 

Vacancy Details for Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil / Mechanical)

Category Wise Post Details-:

Regular Vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 129 Posts

General – 50 Posts, EWS – 13 Posts, SC – 28 Posts, ST- 00, EBC – 32 Posts, BC – 00,  BC Female – 06 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 50 Posts

General – 27 Posts, EWS – 05 Posts, SC – 04 Posts, ST- 01, EBC – 07 Posts, BC – 04, BC Female – 00 Posts

Backlog Vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 21 Posts

SC – 08 Posts, EBC – 08 Posts, BC Female – 05 Posts

Pay Scale– Rs. 27,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification – Candidates having 3 Year Diploma Civil / Mechanical from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

How to Apply For Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the BPSC before 31/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – selection Will be based on -:

Basis of Marks & Work Experience

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

