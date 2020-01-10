Bihar MWRD JE Online Form Recruitment 2020
(Minor Water Resource Department. Govt. Of Bihar)
Post Name – Junior Engineer
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 09-January-2020
• Last Date – 31-January-2020
Admit Card – Available Soon
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• No Application Fee
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/August/2019))
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 37 Years (General Male)
Maximum – 40 Years (General Female)
Maximum – 40 Years (BC /EBC Male & Female)
Maximum – 42 Years (SC / ST Male & Female)
|Number of posts – 200 post
|
Vacancy Details for Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Junior Engineer (Civil / Mechanical)
Category Wise Post Details-:
Regular Vacancy
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 129 Posts
General – 50 Posts, EWS – 13 Posts, SC – 28 Posts, ST- 00, EBC – 32 Posts, BC – 00, BC Female – 06 Posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 50 Posts
General – 27 Posts, EWS – 05 Posts, SC – 04 Posts, ST- 01, EBC – 07 Posts, BC – 04, BC Female – 00 Posts
Backlog Vacancy
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 21 Posts
SC – 08 Posts, EBC – 08 Posts, BC Female – 05 Posts
Pay Scale– Rs. 27,000/- Per Month
Educational Qualification – Candidates having 3 Year Diploma Civil / Mechanical from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.
How to Apply For Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the BPSC before 31/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application Form-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – selection Will be based on -:
Basis of Marks & Work Experience
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: