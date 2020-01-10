Bihar MWRD JE Online Form Recruitment 2020

Category Wise Post Details-:

Regular Vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 129 Posts

General – 50 Posts, EWS – 13 Posts, SC – 28 Posts, ST- 00, EBC – 32 Posts, BC – 00, BC Female – 06 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 50 Posts

General – 27 Posts, EWS – 05 Posts, SC – 04 Posts, ST- 01, EBC – 07 Posts, BC – 04, BC Female – 00 Posts

Backlog Vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 21 Posts

SC – 08 Posts, EBC – 08 Posts, BC Female – 05 Posts

Pay Scale– Rs. 27,000/- Per Month

Educational Qualification – Candidates having 3 Year Diploma Civil / Mechanical from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

How to Apply For Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the BPSC before 31/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment Online Form 2020 – selection Will be based on -:

Basis of Marks & Work Experience