Government Jobs

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2020

12 hours ago
0 119 1 minute read

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2020

(Bihar Swastha Vibhag State Health Society)

Post Name – Community Health Officer (For GNM/B.Sc Nursing & AYUSH )

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – December-2019

• Last Date – 10-January-2020

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.500 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. 250/-

All Category Female – Rs. 250/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card, Credit Card/Net Banking or Bank Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Bihar

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum – Not Specified

Maximum – 42 Years (Male); 45 Years (Female)

Age Relaxation – As Per Rules

 

 
Number of posts – 1500 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020
Post Name – Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Nursing & AYUSH)

Course & Category Wise Vacancy Distribution : –

Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Course) – 1200 Posts

General Male – 273 Posts

General Female – 152 Posts

EWS Male – 103 Posts

EWS Female – 42 Posts

MBC Male – 143 Posts

MBC Female – 85 Posts

BC Male – 90 Posts

BC Female – 46 Posts

SC Male – 147 Posts

SC Female – 71 Posts

ST Male – 10 Posts

ST Female – 04 Posts

WBC – 34 Posts

Community Health Officer CHO (For AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) ) – 300 Posts

General Male – 78 Posts

General Female – 42 Posts

EWS Male – 21 Posts

EWS Female – 09 Posts

MBC Male – 34 Posts

MBC Female – 20 Posts

BC Male – 24 Posts

BC Female – 12 Posts

SC Male – 30 Posts

SC Female – 18 Posts

ST Male – 02 Posts

ST Female – 01 Posts

WBC – 09 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 25,000/- per month plus Rs. 15,000/- ( Work Appreciation Pay)

Educational Qualification –

Community Health for AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) – Candidates having Degree in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery BAMS Course from any recognized college /university will be eligible for this recruitment.

Community Health for Nurses – Candidates having General Nurse and
Midwifery GNM OR Degree in B.SC Nursing Course from any recognized college /university will be eligible for this recruitment.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding educational qualification and related criteria before applying.

How to Apply for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar State Health Society before 10/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Offline Examination

Interview

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of ICDS Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika Recruitment 2020

ICDS Bihar Anganwadi Sahayika/Sevika Recruitment 2020

13 hours ago
Photo of NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2020

13 hours ago
Photo of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

1 day ago
Photo of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button