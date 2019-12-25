Bihar CHO Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Nursing & AYUSH)

Course & Category Wise Vacancy Distribution : –

Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Course) – 1200 Posts

General Male – 273 Posts

General Female – 152 Posts

EWS Male – 103 Posts

EWS Female – 42 Posts

MBC Male – 143 Posts

MBC Female – 85 Posts

BC Male – 90 Posts

BC Female – 46 Posts

SC Male – 147 Posts

SC Female – 71 Posts

ST Male – 10 Posts

ST Female – 04 Posts

WBC – 34 Posts

Community Health Officer CHO (For AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) ) – 300 Posts

General Male – 78 Posts

General Female – 42 Posts

EWS Male – 21 Posts

EWS Female – 09 Posts

MBC Male – 34 Posts

MBC Female – 20 Posts

BC Male – 24 Posts

BC Female – 12 Posts

SC Male – 30 Posts

SC Female – 18 Posts

ST Male – 02 Posts

ST Female – 01 Posts

WBC – 09 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 25,000/- per month plus Rs. 15,000/- ( Work Appreciation Pay)

Educational Qualification –

Community Health for AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) – Candidates having Degree in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery BAMS Course from any recognized college /university will be eligible for this recruitment.

Community Health for Nurses – Candidates having General Nurse and

Midwifery GNM OR Degree in B.SC Nursing Course from any recognized college /university will be eligible for this recruitment.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding educational qualification and related criteria before applying.

How to Apply for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar State Health Society before 10/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Offline Examination

Interview