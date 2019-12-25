Bihar CHO Recruitment 2020
(Bihar Swastha Vibhag State Health Society)
Post Name – Community Health Officer (For GNM/B.Sc Nursing & AYUSH )
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – December-2019
• Last Date – 10-January-2020
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.500 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs. 250/-
• All Category Female – Rs. 250/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card, Credit Card/Net Banking or Bank Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – Not Specified
Maximum – 42 Years (Male); 45 Years (Female)
Age Relaxation – As Per Rules
|Number of posts – 1500 post
|
Vacancy Details for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Nursing & AYUSH)
Course & Category Wise Vacancy Distribution : –
Community Health Officer CHO (For GNM/B.Sc Course) – 1200 Posts
General Male – 273 Posts
General Female – 152 Posts
EWS Male – 103 Posts
EWS Female – 42 Posts
MBC Male – 143 Posts
MBC Female – 85 Posts
BC Male – 90 Posts
BC Female – 46 Posts
SC Male – 147 Posts
SC Female – 71 Posts
ST Male – 10 Posts
ST Female – 04 Posts
WBC – 34 Posts
Community Health Officer CHO (For AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) ) – 300 Posts
General Male – 78 Posts
General Female – 42 Posts
EWS Male – 21 Posts
EWS Female – 09 Posts
MBC Male – 34 Posts
MBC Female – 20 Posts
BC Male – 24 Posts
BC Female – 12 Posts
SC Male – 30 Posts
SC Female – 18 Posts
ST Male – 02 Posts
ST Female – 01 Posts
WBC – 09 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs. 25,000/- per month plus Rs. 15,000/- ( Work Appreciation Pay)
Educational Qualification –
Community Health for AYUSH (Ayurveda/Homeopath/Unani) – Candidates having Degree in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery BAMS Course from any recognized college /university will be eligible for this recruitment.
Community Health for Nurses – Candidates having General Nurse and
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding educational qualification and related criteria before applying.
How to Apply for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar State Health Society before 10/January/2020.
Mode of Selection for Bihar CHO Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Offline Examination
Interview
