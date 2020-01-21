Government Jobs

Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment 2020

Post Name – AMIN (Department of Revenue and Land Reform)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 23-December-2019

• Last Date – 22-January-2020

Exam Date – 15-16 February 2020

 

 

 

 • Gen/OBC – Rs. 200/-

SC/ST – Rs. 100/-

Female All Category – Rs.100/-

Payment Will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/SBI Challan

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Bihar

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/2019)

18-37 Years Male

18-40 Years Female

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
Number of post- 1767 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name  – AMIN (Department of Revenue and Land Reform)

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Male – 1131 Posts

Gen – 433 Posts

EWS – 129 Posts

OBC – 143 Posts

EBC – 210 Posts

SC – 185 Posts

ST – 31 Posts

Female – 636 Posts

Gen – 247 Posts

EWS – 50 Posts

OBC – 69 Posts

OBC Female – 55 Posts

EBC – 110 Posts

SC – 103 Posts

ST – 02 Posts

Pay Scale- Not Specified

Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board will be eligible for this recruitment

How to Apply for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar Board before 22/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Online /Offline Examination

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

