Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment 2020
Post Name – AMIN (Department of Revenue and Land Reform)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 23-December-2019
• Last Date – 22-January-2020
Exam Date – 15-16 February 2020
|• Gen/OBC – Rs. 200/-
• SC/ST – Rs. 100/-
• Female All Category – Rs.100/-
• Payment Will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/SBI Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Bihar
|(As on 01/July/2019)
18-37 Years Male
18-40 Years Female
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 1767 Post
Vacancy Details for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020
Category Wise Vacancy Details-:
Male – 1131 Posts
Gen – 433 Posts
EWS – 129 Posts
OBC – 143 Posts
EBC – 210 Posts
SC – 185 Posts
ST – 31 Posts
Female – 636 Posts
Gen – 247 Posts
EWS – 50 Posts
OBC – 69 Posts
OBC Female – 55 Posts
EBC – 110 Posts
SC – 103 Posts
ST – 02 Posts
Pay Scale- Not Specified
Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board will be eligible for this recruitment
How to Apply for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar Board before 22/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:
Online /Offline Examination
|Important Links
Apply
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here
