Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment 2020

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Male – 1131 Posts

Gen – 433 Posts

EWS – 129 Posts

OBC – 143 Posts

EBC – 210 Posts

SC – 185 Posts

ST – 31 Posts

Female – 636 Posts

Gen – 247 Posts

EWS – 50 Posts

OBC – 69 Posts

OBC Female – 55 Posts

EBC – 110 Posts

SC – 103 Posts

ST – 02 Posts

Pay Scale- Not Specified

Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board will be eligible for this recruitment

How to Apply for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Bihar Board before 22/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Bihar Board AMIN Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Online /Offline Examination