Big teams, acts still set to perform in Russia amid conflict in Ukraine

as put it in It invades Ukraine, a few famous bands and musicians are due to perform in Mother Russia… and there’s not a whole lot of answers about whether they’ll continue.

A few artists have already announced the cancellation of any further concerts in Ukraine and Russia – including Imagine Dragons, Green Day, and Louis Tomlinson …Most of them did it in protest, or just for the complete safety of their fans.

However … there are more interested in standing on the stage in cities such as St. Petersburg or Moscow – including works such as Eric ClaptonAnd the Priest JudasAnd the BjorkAnd the Korn, Slipknot, Gorillas, and the Five Finger Death Punch.

All of these bands are booked out between May and July – whether they’re one-off solo shows, two shows, three shows, or even as part of a larger organized event. We’ve reached out to them all… just to hear from Korn, who told us they had no comment on their plans.

For others…the jury is still not sure what they’ll do.

The Killers – who were on their way to play at the Park Live Festival with a handful of the aforementioned bands – just told us on Monday that they He refused to play in Russia …so it seems that some of these musicians are more decisive on this issue than others.