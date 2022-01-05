“Big B” invites India to Expo 2020 Dubai in its latest promotional campaign

Explorers, travelers and globlotters are invited to come to Dubai for a unique experience at Expo 2020 In the latest World Fair advertising campaign launched in India and the United Arab Emirates.

The ad combines the music story of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan with the ideas and music of renowned poet and writer Prasoon Joshi, combining three creative superstars. He is the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India and the Music Director of Maestro Shankar Mahadevan.

The trio are working together for the first time to promote the biggest event taking place in the Arab world It is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates until March 31, 2022.

The Expo 2020 campaign highlights the various experiences that Expo 2020 offers, from predictions of the Al-Wasl Dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, to its architecturally impressive buildings – including 192 pavilions across the country. Exciting shows that take place every day.

Expo 2020 opened its doors on October 1, 2021 and recorded 8,958,132 million visits in its first three months. India continues to be one of the major markets for international arrivals for this event.

Songwriter and songwriter Shankar Mahadevan said: “When we started working on this project, exposing the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai really was the biggest challenge. We wanted it to be purposeful, playful and fun for people of all ages and interests. Although many people around the world continue to face challenges, people want to feel part of the community, experience new things, learn and have fun, and Expo 2020 is the perfect place to do just that.

Prasoon Joshi, President of McCann Worldgroup and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific and CCO of McCann Worldgroup in India, said: “Expo 2020 brings together the best in the world, from all corners of the globe. Is an expression, and it is a pleasure to see it revived.Working with Sri Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience because he always gives life to new ideas and collaboration.The best composer Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we tried to give this campaign the touch it needed to immediately resonate with the audience.

Innovation, imagination, exploration and celebration are some of the words used to describe Expo 2020 Dubai in the latest advertising campaign. There is a lot to find out if you want to explore a national pavilion, Just like you want to attend a show by a world-class artist, you just want to see the most avant-garde architecture or the latest technological advances.

Expo 2020, hosting more than 17,000 events since its inception, welcomes hundreds of artists, performers, talents and thought leaders, with an incredibly in-depth programming to suit all ages and interests.. Indian creative artists such as world-renowned director Sehgar Kapoor and Academy Award and Grammy Award winning composer AR Rahman have been instrumental in the event.

Firthouse Orchestra, a pioneer women’s band formed for Expo 2020 and conducted by AR Rahman, has been captivating audiences with its special themed performances. The expo hosted other famous Indian singers and artists like singer Neha Kakar and Indian rapper and singer Badshah.

Expo 2020 runs until March 31, 2022, and invites visitors from around the world to take part in creating a new world. It aims to build bridges and unite nations, communities and individuals to shape a better future for all after the epidemic.

Text, photos and video: Expo Dubai 2020