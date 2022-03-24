Biden’s speech today: President wants Russia removed from G-20, hopes to visit refugees in Poland

Joe Biden talks about ‘New World Order’ in Business Roundtable headline
President Joe Biden wants Russia removed from the G-20, but stressed that was the organization’s decision adding that the alternative would be Ukraine’s presence as an observer.
Biden was speaking at a news conference at NATO headquarters following meetings with leaders of both the alliance and the Group of Seven on an unusual day of summits in Brussels over the invasion of Ukraine.
The president also said he warned China not to help Russia or risk its economy; There will be an appropriate response to the use of chemical weapons; And that he is likely to visit refugees at the Polish border tomorrow.
Biden is now meeting with the European Council on a day focused on allied unity.
Thursday’s meetings will coordinate with NATO allies on military aid to Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and strengthening defenses in Eastern Europe. The United States also formally accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
The United States also announced that it would accept 100,000 refugees displaced by the Russian invasion – one of the largest refugee receptions in the country in years.
At home, the latest polls show that a majority of Americans want the president to take a tougher stance on Russia, while his popularity has remained unchanged since the start of the conflict in Europe.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 20:00
There is no alternative to face-to-face diplomacy
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith tweeted: “There is no alternative to face-to-face diplomacy and NATO allies are determined to hold Putin accountable as we continue to assist Ukraine and strengthen our deterrence and defense.”
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 19:45
Biden met the Italian prime minister
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 19:29
Judge Breyer says Clarence Thomas is fine after hospitalization
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said his colleague Clarence Thomas is in “fine” condition after conservative justice was admitted to hospital with an injury.
“I think he’s fine” Mr. Breyer Tell TMZ In a short meeting on Wednesday in Washington, DC.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 19:15
Texas Attorney General Declares Pride Week ‘Illegal’
as Pride Week starts at one Texas School, the state attorney general declared the whole event illegal.
In a stern letter to Austin Independent neighborhood school – which is too Posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton Said celebration for a week of LGBTQ Students are violating state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parental permission.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 18:45
US military commanders tried to contact their Russian counterparts, but the calls were not answered
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 18:20
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 18:12
Biden says he told Xi that helping Russia would put China in ‘great danger’
US President Joe Biden said he had warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that taking any steps to aid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine would put him and his country in “great danger”.
Speaking from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Biden said he did not threaten Mr. Xi, but “[made] I’m sure he understood the consequences of helping Russia.”
I did not make any threats, but indicated the number of US and foreign companies [that] They left Russia as a result of their barbaric behavior.”
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 17:58
One last stark question about the effectiveness of sanctions.
“Sanctions never deter,” the president says, adding that “maintaining sanctions” and “increasing pain” could change Putin’s course.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 17:53
Biden asked about the 2024 election
“In the upcoming election, I will be very lucky if I have the same man running against me,” President Biden says of former President Trump.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 24, 2022 17:52
