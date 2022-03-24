Biden’s speech today: President wants Russia removed from G-20, hopes to visit refugees in Poland

Joe Biden talks about ‘New World Order’ in Business Roundtable headline

President Joe Biden wants Russia removed from the G-20, but stressed that was the organization’s decision adding that the alternative would be Ukraine’s presence as an observer.

Biden was speaking at a news conference at NATO headquarters following meetings with leaders of both the alliance and the Group of Seven on an unusual day of summits in Brussels over the invasion of Ukraine.

The president also said he warned China not to help Russia or risk its economy; There will be an appropriate response to the use of chemical weapons; And that he is likely to visit refugees at the Polish border tomorrow.

Biden is now meeting with the European Council on a day focused on allied unity.

Thursday’s meetings will coordinate with NATO allies on military aid to Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and strengthening defenses in Eastern Europe. The United States also formally accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The United States also announced that it would accept 100,000 refugees displaced by the Russian invasion – one of the largest refugee receptions in the country in years.

At home, the latest polls show that a majority of Americans want the president to take a tougher stance on Russia, while his popularity has remained unchanged since the start of the conflict in Europe.