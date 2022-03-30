Biden’s speech live: The President speaks with Zelensky before a keynote address on the COVID-19 pandemic

Biden supports suspending Putin’s removal but insists he won’t change his policy
Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The call comes after Biden indicated that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” and while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are discussing a de-escalation agreement in which Russia could withdraw its forces from the area near Kyiv.
After his call with the Ukrainian president, Biden will deliver a speech on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. The FDA has just Give permission for a second booster shot For all Americans over 50 who are clinically classified as highly vulnerable to the virus,
Meanwhile, after controversial nomination hearings that saw Republican senators debate critical race theory and its record-setting record of sentencing child sex offenders, Kitangi Brown-Jackson picked up a crucial supporter: Maine Senator Susan Collins, who became the first A Republican announces that she will vote to confirm the first Supreme Court nominee for Joe Biden.
The news included Ms. Jackson’s confirmation. And she had already won the support of West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was believed to be most likely to withhold his support from among the 50 senators in his party.
Report: Biden to invoke Defense Production Act got metal electric vehicles
hill Reports President Joe Biden is set to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) early this week to ramp up production of metals used to make electric car batteries, citing confirmation from a source familiar with the plans.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 30, 2022 21:35
Schumer and McConnell speak after Ukraine briefing
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are seen chatting as they leave a classified briefing on the war in Ukraine this afternoon.
The briefing follows reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn over the past month, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed at today’s Defense Ministry briefing.
Voices: How Joe Biden found common ground with ‘Defund the Police’ activists
“Alternative forms of crime prevention” are on the agenda, writes Eric Garcia in Washington, DC.
The White House comments on the “tension” between Putin and his advisers
After saying there was “tension” between Vladimir Putin and his advisers over the war in Ukraine, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said: “Putin is being misled … because his top advisers are afraid to tell him the truth.”
Pushing about why the administration was issuing the report on the alleged tension in the Kremlin and whether it was an attempt to embarrass Mr Putin, she added: “Our goal is to show that this was a strategic mistake.”
Morning Joe hosts criticized Trump for asking Putin to shit on Biden
Joanna Chisholm reports.
White House criticizes Trump’s ‘plot’ with Putin
At today’s White House press conference, Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield was asked about former President Donald Trump’s request of Putin for information on Hunter Biden.
She replied, “Any kind of American, not to mention the former president, thinks this is the right time to get into a scheme with Vladimir Putin…there is only one and that is Donald Trump.”
Biden calls on Congress to increase funding for Covid
President Joe Biden On Wednesday, she said the US government would not be able to provide Americans with COVID-19 Shot booster got on camera wed so Congress Do not apply to allocate more funding to Vaccinesand tests, treatments and other Covid-19 needs.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Report: Biden lifts Trump-era epidemic restrictions on the US-Mexico border
The administration of President Joe Biden is expected to lift the public health order imposed by Donald Trump that barred most asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports citing administration officials familiar with the situation.
Biden addressed impromptu questions during the booster shot
When the president received a second booster injection of the Pfizer-Covid vaccine, White House reporters showered him with questions on a variety of topics.
He declined to comment on whether US intelligence indicated that Vladimir Putin’s aides had been deceived, and in response to Fox News’ Jackie Heinrich, said a decision would be made soon on the extension of Address 42.
In another response to a question from CNN’s Caitlin Collins, Biden said he would try to meet the parents of Trevor Reed, a US Marine imprisoned in Russia. They are protesting in front of the White House today to raise awareness of his cause and to meet the President. Their son started another hunger strike.
Biden rolled his sleeve down after the shot and said she didn’t hurt a bit.
