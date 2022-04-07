April 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Biden's administration holds an electric car industry meeting with Mask Barra

Iris Pearce April 7, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration said senior officials held a meeting on Wednesday with top auto leaders, including Tesla. (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk and General Motors (GM.N) CEO Mary Barra to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

“There was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles should be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what vehicle you drive or where you charge your electric vehicle,” the department said in a statement.

Musk has always been at loggerheads with the White House, frequently launching harsh tweets directed at President Joe Biden. In February, Biden publicly acknowledged Tesla’s role in making American electric cars, after Musk repeatedly complained of being ignored.

Congress last year approved $7.5 billion in government funding for electric vehicle charging stations, but the legislation stopped short of introducing new tax incentives for the purchase and construction of electric vehicles.

Ford Motor (FN) CEO Jim Farley, mother of Chrysler Stylantis (STLA.MI) CEO Carlos Tavares, Lucid (LCID.O) CEO Peter Rawlinson and Nissan Americas (7201.T) President Jeremy Papin was among other auto leaders who took part in Wednesday’s meeting, which discussed US funding to “create a nationwide network of 500,000 chargers.”

The meeting was also attended by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

Executives of Hyundai Motor America (005380.KS)America’s Subaru (9778.T)Mazda North America, Toyota Motor North America, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBGn.DE) And Kia Motors America (000270.KS) Share too.

Last week, automakers backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) tougher vehicle emissions regulations in a lawsuit brought by some states and ethanol groups.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovations, which represents nearly all major automakers, said the EPA rule will “challenge the industry” but wants to ensure that “important regulatory provisions that underpin electric vehicle technology are preserved.”

Corn growers, Valero Energy (VLO.N) Affiliate ethanol producers and other ethanol producers said new EPA rules that review emissions requirements through 2026 “effectively mandate the production and sale of electric vehicles rather than vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.”

