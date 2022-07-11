Biden unveils first telescope image of James Webb

Agency officials have confirmed that President Joe Biden will unveil the long-awaited first full-color image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on Monday.

The image, known as “Web’s First Deep Field,” will be the deepest and highest view of the universe ever captured, showing countless galaxies as they appeared 13 billion years ago, according to NASA.

The agency and its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, are set to release a separate set of full-color images from the Webb telescope on Tuesday, but Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the public will get a sneak peek. early today.

Agency officials said NASA will brief the president and vice president on Monday, and the first image will be revealed at an event at 5 p.m. ET at the White House.

The James Webb Space Telescope worth 10 billion dollars is The largest and most powerful space telescope for mankindAnd experts have said it could revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

After the White House event, NASA will reveal more photos at an event live stream Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. NASA officials said this batch will include the Webb Telescope’s first spectrum of an exoplanet, showing light emitted at different wavelengths from a planet in another star system. The images could provide new insights into the atmosphere and chemical compositions of other exoplanets in the universe.

Some of the images included in Tuesday’s edition will show how galaxies interact and grow, and others will depict the life cycle of stars, from the emergence of new stars to the violent death of stars.

The Webb Telescope was launched into space on December 25. The observatory, the size of a tennis court, is able to delve deeper into the universe in greater detail than any telescope before it.