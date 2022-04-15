Biden nominates Michael Barr as Fed Vice President for Supervision

The Biden administration said Friday that it intends to nominate Michael S. Barr, a law professor and former Obama administration official, for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Oversight.

This position – one of America’s most important financial regulatory positions – has proven particularly thorny.

The administration’s primary candidate, Sarah Bloom Raskin, subsequently failed to win Senate support The Republicans took the case With her writing on climate-related financial oversight, she took advantage of her limited answers about her work in the private sector. Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia Join the Republicans In deciding not to support her, and to end her chances.

Mr. Barr, dean of the University of Michigan’s School of Public Policy, could also face challenges in securing widespread support. he is He was the main competitor He was nominated as a currency monitor but faced opposition from progressive Democrats.