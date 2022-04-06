Biden news today: President jokes about ‘good old days’ with Obama as he pauses student loan debt for the sixth time

Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ upon his return to the White House
Barack Obama visited the White House on Tuesday in his first public event at the Executive Palace since leaving office. Join the celebration of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as Joe Biden announced changes to the health care program that could make up to 200,000 uninsured Americans eligible for new coverage.
The visit has many Democrats hoping that Mr. Biden can take advantage of the still-high approval rating of his former boss among the Democrats’ base. Biden has recently struggled to raise his poor standing in the polls, and there are serious concerns that apathy and disillusionment among Democratic voters may give Republicans a chance in this year’s midterm elections. To win the midterms, Obama says, Democrats have a story to tell, “they just have to tell it.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted yesterday 11-11 to nominate Justice Kitangi Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The result would not prevent Jackson’s nomination from progressing to the Senate floor; It appears she has already had the support of 53 senators, with Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney all breaking ranks to support her.
Terrible economic warning from major banks
Deutsche Bank has issued a stark forecast for the immediate future of the US economy, predicting that the country will fall into a recession next year. Stocks will be down 20 percent by next summer, the bank says, and unemployment — currently at a remarkably low level — will rise by more than a percentage point in the next two years.
Coming from the bank, these specific forecasts are unlikely to break through the news cycle for ordinary Americans, but voters’ attitude to the economy is hardly as optimistic as things stand.
State Department details $100 million in new funding for Ukraine
The Biden administration is ramping up its supply of lethal aid to Ukraine, allocating hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding to the country’s government and military as they resist the Russian onslaught.
Below, State Department spokesman Ned Price announced a new package of “security assistance” directed at a US ally in Eastern Europe.
Kyle Rittenhouse on Hunter Biden
Teen shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha in 2020, has long complained that Joe Biden bracketed “white supremacists” in his campaign ad — and is now criticizing the president for an intense investigation into misconduct The alleged money of his son.
Biden begins his long-term Covid study efforts
Yesterday, the White House announcedFull government efforts to prevent, detect and treat Long Covid disease‘, with plans to include research into the causes and effects of the condition not only on individuals but across populations. Long Covid has affected so many people who were previously able to work that they already have a new disability, meaning they may be entitled to new rights of which they were not aware .
ICYMI: Obama talks about the midterms
Barack Obama was in a state of excitement during his visit to the White House yesterday, including when asked about Democrats’ expectations for what could be a punitive midterm election year. In an unusual Obama-style response, he told the journalist the following:
Biden nominates the first woman to head the US military branch
Joe Biden has nominated a new chief of the US Coast Guard: Admiral Linda Fagan, who, if confirmed, would become the first woman to head a branch of the US military.
Maria Cantwell, chair of the committee that will hold her hearings, noted that “the nomination of Admiral Fagan will inspire generations of American women to seek service at the highest level in the armed forces.”
Gustav Killander’s story:
Will Prince Obama and Biden do anything to the Democrats?
independentHolly Baxter took a look at Barack Obama’s appearance at the White House yesterday, writing that he provided at least some welcome emotional warmth in a very negative moment…
At the same time, though, she questions whether the visit can really do much for Democrats as the president struggles around the 40 percent approval mark and his agenda faces persistent obstructions in Congress.
Analysis: KBJ’s worst hearings
As Kitangi Brown-Jackson’s confirmation approaches, Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the depths raised in hearings by the Judiciary Committee’s Republican Unit and their colleagues on the Senate floor.
He writes that “Republican senators spent most of their speaking time in both areas expressing their grievances regarding the Democrats’ treatment of former candidates going back to the Senate’s rejection of Justice Robert Burke more than three decades ago. They also subjected Jackson, a Harvard Law School graduate who has been confirmed three times by the Supreme Chamber (twice for benches of the court and once for a seat on the U.S. Judgment Committee), to some of the most unusual inquiries ever directed to a candidate for the highest court on earth.”
Read his full summary below.
(None of the stories he tells are in the same category as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s announcement that the three GOP senators vote to confirm Mrs. Brown Jackson.”Pro-pedophilia“.)
Obama and Biden’s apparent affection is clearly visible
After years of tense atmosphere in the White House, the sight of Barack Obama flirting with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris yesterday was a flashback to what appears to be a different era.
Here’s how the former president introduced his former vice president.
Republicans mock Biden, claim Obama ‘ignored him’
Republicans tried to mock Joe Biden after some videos appeared that claimed Barack Obama ignored the president.
Conservative lawmakers and commentators alleged that Obama stole the show during his visit to the White House on Tuesday.
In the widely shared videos – which many said were out of context – the president can be seen raising his hands in anger as a group of people showered Obama with attention.
