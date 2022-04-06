Biden news today: President jokes about ‘good old days’ with Obama as he pauses student loan debt for the sixth time

Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ upon his return to the White House

Barack Obama visited the White House on Tuesday in his first public event at the Executive Palace since leaving office. Join the celebration of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as Joe Biden announced changes to the health care program that could make up to 200,000 uninsured Americans eligible for new coverage.

The visit has many Democrats hoping that Mr. Biden can take advantage of the still-high approval rating of his former boss among the Democrats’ base. Biden has recently struggled to raise his poor standing in the polls, and there are serious concerns that apathy and disillusionment among Democratic voters may give Republicans a chance in this year’s midterm elections. To win the midterms, Obama says, Democrats have a story to tell, “they just have to tell it.”

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted yesterday 11-11 to nominate Justice Kitangi Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The result would not prevent Jackson’s nomination from progressing to the Senate floor; It appears she has already had the support of 53 senators, with Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney all breaking ranks to support her.