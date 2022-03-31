Biden is considering freeing one million barrels per day from strategic reserves

A person familiar with the deliberations said the plan being considered includes releasing about 1 million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the coming months.

The announcement may come as soon as Thursday, when Biden is set to deliver remarks from the White House on gas prices.

Biden earlier in the month Announced a coordinated release of oil from the reserves jointly with other countries. It also released about 60 million barrels In November which he said at the time was the largest reserve issuance in US history.

Exploitation of the reserve — the 600 million barrels of crude oil stored in underground salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas — generally contains only Limited impact on gas prices because of how much oil can be released at one time, but it would be a political signal that Biden continues to face the problem.