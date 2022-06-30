Biden hastily ends his press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out here’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden The press conference hastily ended On Thursday, he turned his back as reporters chanted questions and declared: “I’m getting out of here.”

Biden answered several questions from a predetermined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO summit before saying, “Okay guys,” and trying to wrap things up. Several reporters still wanted to ask questions, and one promised speed, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.

“There’s no such thing as a quick thing. I’m out here,” Biden said as he walked away from the podium as several reporters raised their hands.

Biden to support ending the Flipper to protect access to abortion

Biden, who has history Stay away from reporters Trying to ask questions, he smiled as he walked out of the podium while multiple voices were heard shouting “Mr. President.”

Earlier in the press conference, Biden repeatedly referred to a pre-selected list of reporters he was asked to call.

“I would be happy to answer your questions, and the first question, I am told, is Darlene Superville of the Associated Press,” he said to begin the question-and-answer portion as he reads a piece of paper.

He continued to refer to the newspaper several times when he called reporters.

last week, Biden raised a note card During the notes, they included detailed directions such as, “You enter the Roosevelt room and greet the participants” and “You take your seat.”

Biden repeatedly points out that he is not responsible for when and where he can take questions from the press

Before the abrupt end Thursday, Biden said he would support Congress ending the stalling to pass legislation protecting the national right to abortion. He originally supported keeping the Senate idle when he took office, but has been pressured to reveal any executive action he might take Safe access to abortion nationally. Biden responded that the only solution was to have Roe v. Wade written to Congress.

“The most important thing we have to do is make clear how terrible this decision is,” Biden said. “I think we should get Roe v. Wade into law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that.”

The Biden White House avoids the Oval Office for press events in part because it doesn’t have a telephone transmitter: report

And he continued, “And if the commentator gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we must ask for an exception from the stall for this measure.”

Biden had previously called on Congress to legalize Rogue followers Supreme court On Friday, he had not called for an end to the disruption. Biden has previously called for this measure only in an attempt to pass a comprehensive reform of the election law, which his administration has failed to do.

Anders Hagstrom of Fox News has followed up on this report.