New Delhi, September 14 (Prensa Latina) In memory of the Caribbean island world boxing power, boxing is popular in Bhiwani, popularly known as ‘Mini-Cuba’ in India.

In the northern state of Haryana, many young people practice shadow fist movements every day at half a dozen so-called boxing clubs in the Indian capital.

In this beautiful landscape, fans are all eager to learn the agile offensive and defensive moves between 12 strings, following in the footsteps of fighters like Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan Yadav, Sonia Sahal, Pooja Rani, Sakshi Chaudhary and Kavita Sahal.

Vijender Singh won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Indian boxer to take the stage at summer events.

He finished third at the 2009 Milan World Championships in the 75kg medium category.

Meanwhile, Vikas Krishan Yadav was bagged from all over the world in 2011 and won the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the same category.

In turn, Sonia Sahal won the silver medal in the featherweights at the 2018 New Delhi Women’s World Cup, while Kavita Sahal won the World Cup twice in 2010 at 81kg in both Bridgetown and Qinhuangdao.

Kavita has won her division three times at the World Police and Fire Games in Belfast 2013, California 2017 and Chengdu 2019.

Other top awards include Sakshi Chaudhry, the 57kg Youth World Champion in 2018 in Hungary; And Park Rani Pura, a double starter at the Asian Championships, following her 81kg win in Bangkok 2019 and 75kg in Dubai 2021.

Mehta Singh, who dominated Indian boxing from 1971 to 1976 and was Bhiwani’s first Olympic fighter, participated in the 1972 Munich Games and sparked the interest in boxing in his hometown as he encouraged many young people in the ring. Wanted to follow him.

Founded by two-time Asian Games champion Hawa Singhal at the Bhiwani Boxing Club, locally known as the BBC and one of India’s most popular boxing schools, Indian boys nurture their heroic dreams about the ring.

Mem / ABM