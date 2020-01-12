BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020
(Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal)
Post Name – Trade Apprentice
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 06-January-2020
• Last Date – 31-January-2020
Last Date For Receiving Documents: 10-February-2020
|• There is no Application Fee
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All Over India
|(As on 30/March/2020)
Minimum – 14 Years
Maximum – 25 Years
|Number of post- 550 Posts
|
Vacancy Details for BHEL Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2020
|Post Name -Trade Apprentices
Pay Scale – As per rules
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation/Class 10th level of Examination along with having ITI in relevant trade will be considered for this recruitment.
NOTE : For More Vacancy Details, refers to the Official Notification
Required Documents List (To be attached) -:
High School Marksheet
ITI Consolidated Marksheet
Aadhar Card
Caste Certificate(If required)
PH Certificate(if required)
How to Apply – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the BHEL before 31/January/2020.
Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Pre Exam (Written Exam), Mains Exam & interview.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: