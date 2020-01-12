Government Jobs

BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020

BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020

(Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal)

Post Name – Trade Apprentice

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 06-January-2020

• Last Date – 31-January-2020

Last Date For Receiving Documents: 10-February-2020

 

 

 • There is no Application Fee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All Over India

 

 

 (As on 30/March/2020)

Minimum – 14 Years

Maximum – 25 Years

Number of post- 550 Posts

 

 

 

Vacancy Details for BHEL Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2020
Post Name -Trade Apprentices

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have passed their Matriculation/Class 10th level of Examination along with having ITI in relevant trade will be considered for this recruitment.

NOTE : For More Vacancy Details, refers to the Official Notification

Required Documents List (To be attached) -:

High School Marksheet

ITI Consolidated Marksheet

Aadhar Card

Caste Certificate(If required)

PH Certificate(if required)

How to Apply – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the BHEL before 31/January/2020.

Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Pre Exam (Written Exam), Mains Exam & interview.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

