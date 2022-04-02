Best Weekend Deals: Available Xbox Series X/S, Samsung microSD cards, and more

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web is topped by PSA’s from direct discount: If you’re interested in purchasing one of the latest gaming consoles from Microsoft, Xbox Series X or Series S.Looks like you might finally be able to do it without needing to rush out to beat the speculators or constantly keep an eye on stock trackers.

The most powerful Series X, for example, has It was in stock at Walmart For most the past two weeks. There’s no MSRP of $499 from Microsoft and you’ll need to sign in to a free Walmart account to check out, but the process for getting the Series X actually seems to be more stable than it’s been in the past year and a half, during which time the console sold out within minutes or It wasn’t available at all.

If Walmart’s supply runs out, Microsoft itself Have the X series in stock Well, though in package form. This bundle includes a console, a second console (one comes in the box), and one from a set of games. The cheapest game option is Ars- Recommended Assassin’s Creed Valhalla For $24, though the selection also includes a file Newly acclaimed RPG elden ring At full price. If you’re planning on getting an extra gamepad and one of those available anyway, this isn’t the most outrageous package we’ve seen in recent months.

The S series was. A little easier to find Recently, but we are now starting to see real deals for the device at some retailers. As of this writing, for example, Newegg . will allow take 30 dollars The console is usually $300 when you use code “APRBRA338” at checkout.

we’ve got break up differences Between the Series X and Series S before, but in short, the X Series is the more future-proof of the two, offering a stronger GPU, more memory, and more storage (1 TB, versus 512 GB in the S Series). If you have or plan to buy a 4K TV and are interested in achieving the highest graphic settings in your games, it should be worth an additional $200. The X Series also has a disc drive, so you’ll be able to pick up used games, while the S Series can only play digital downloads.

However, the Series S can play all the same games as the Series X, and while it’s not designed for high-quality 4K games like the Series X (instead aiming for 1440p resolution), it still offers a noticeable performance step up over the Xbox. One is the oldest. It’s a more compact piece of hardware too, and not having a drive in it doesn’t stop it from pairing well with Xbox Game Pass subscriptionIf you are already paying for it. If you are looking for a secondary console or just a way to play HelloAnd the ForzaAnd other Xbox games on a smaller screen, it’s a good value.

There is still a distinct possibility that these consoles are sold out by the time you read this and, unfortunately, are being made available Sony PlayStation 5 still looks bog down by lack of components And the intense demand fueled by the pandemic that many gaming consoles have faced over the past two years. But if you’re sold into the Xbox game library and prefer to use a console over a PC for gaming, accessing the latest generation of hardware seems to get easier.

If you don’t need a new console, our roundup also includes a new low price in 512 GB version from Samsung’s Evo Select microSD card, plus discounts on recommended Anker USB-C chargers, board games, 8BitDo gamepadsLG OLED TVs, gaming monitors, and more. You can take a look at our full curated list below.

