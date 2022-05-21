Best Deals of the Weekend: Sale of Epic PC Games, 1Password Subscriptions, and More

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web themed truckload of discounts on good PC games. Most of these are due to the return of the annual Epic Games Store”big salewhich began earlier this week and runs through June 16.

as with Previous promotions From the storefront of Epic Games for PC, the new sale is the most popular on the show Unlimited Coupon Use Applies to any purchase of $14.99 or more. In previous sales, this coupon amounted to a flat $10 discount, but Epic says it will now offer a 25 percent discount. This means that you won’t save as much as before on less expensive games – a $15 game that would have been reduced to $5 after applying the coupon in previous sales will now cost $11.25 – but you’ll get a little more back as games get closer to full price. For example, a newer game like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagawhich is usually for $50 on PC, can be had for $37.49 after using the coupon here.

You will have to log into your Epic account and Manually claim the coupon First, but once you do, it will automatically renew after each use until the sale ends next month. Note that you only need to own games worth at least $14.99 in your cart To apply the coupon: something like Disco ElysiumAnd Ars .’s favorite This is on sale for $14, it won’t qualify for an additional 25 percent off on its own, but if you add another discounted game to your cart to go over the $15 limit, the coupon will be applied to both titles individually at checkout. As with previous Epic sales, the coupon does not apply to DLC or in-game purchases, and will not work with pre-orders.

Because the coupon stacks on top of the ongoing discounts for the sale, many of the prices here are lower than what we’ve seen on sales from competing storefronts like Steam or Humble. So, to I help you Find a good deal one more timeWe’ve sifted through the entire Epic collection to pick out the discounts we think are worthy of your interest. You can find our full list of picks below, but some of the highlights include new bottoms in Accredited Ars Zelda-Like JacketThe satisfy the roguelite Rogue Legacy 2and other popular 2022 games in general such as brawler kung fu Sevo and the above LEGO Star Wars. Computer ports of famous films such as Red Dead Redemption 2And God of WarAnd death strand cheap as we’ve seen, and Many smaller games We love it on its lows or close to it, too. Epic says it will also continue to offer a free game every week as part of the sale; To start, this is Borderlands 3. If you are no Watch the game you want in our roundup, we recommend using a price tracking site like IsThereAnyDeal To ensure you get a real discount.

If you can’t stand adding more games to your history, our roundup has plenty of memorable deals, including discounts on the easy-to-use 1Password password manager, Hulu subscriptions, AirPods, premium LG OLED TVs, recommended board games, microSD cards, and More. You can find our full report below.

