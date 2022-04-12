Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez while she was in the bathroom

She was overwhelmed with joy – literally.

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was taking a bubble bath when Suggest Ben Affleck.

“Saturday night while at my favorite spot on Earth (in a bubble bath), my sweet love got down on one knee and proposed,” the singer She wrote via her “On The JLo” newsletter. Tuesday.

Titled “How I Fell,” Lopez admitted that she was “completely surprised” at the moment.

“[I] He just looked him in the eye, smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to make sense of the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained.

“I was completely speechless and said, ‘Is that a yes? “Yes, of course,” I said, “that’s yes.”

Lopez, 52, said she was crying when Affleck, 49, asked her to marry him and that the simplicity of it all made it all the more romantic.

Jennifer Lopez told a cute story about how Ben Affleck introduced her to her via her newsletter on Tuesday. Getty Images

Lopez was completely naked when the actor asked her to marry him – again. OnTheJlo.com

“I was smiling so hard and tears were streaming down my face, and I felt incredibly and completely happy. She said.

“Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promised to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

“It was the most beautiful moment,” she captioned a video clip. OnTheJlo.com

In a video accompanying the newsletter, Lopez shared that the proposal was “completely unexpected.”

“I’m engaged! It was totally unexpected. My love came, Ben got in and got down on one knee and said some things I’ll never forget and took out a ring and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And it was the most perfect moment,” it gushed.

Also touched on The importance of green diamonds In which Engagement Ringexplaining that the color has always been “lucky” for her.

Lopez said she was crying when he asked her to marry him. OnTheJlo.com

“He handed me a ring and said it was a green diamond. [Green is] “My favorite color, it’s also my lucky color,” she said in the video. “Obviously it will be the color of my luck forever now. It means a lot when someone thinks of you and loves you and sees you. And that was the most perfect moment.”

She added, “I feel so lucky. Often times you don’t get a second chance at true love.”

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in April 2021. Then the two make up They debuted on the red carpet As a married couple (again) at the Venice Film Festival in September of that year.