Bellator 279 Results: Cyborg vs Blenco 2

MMA fighting has 279- Masoud Cyborg vs. battle card results. Blencowe 2 from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii Saturday night.

In the main event, featherweight champion Bellator Chris Cyborg Will balance again against Arleen Blinko. Cyborg defeated Blencowe via submission (RNC) in the second round at Bellator 249 on October 15, 2020.

Juan Archuleta And Rovion StoutsBeside Koji Horiguchi And Patchi mixtureYou will compete in the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Check out the Bellator 279 results below.

Main Card (Showtime Live Now)

Chris Cyborg defeated. Arlene Blencowe by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45)

Raufeon Stots def. Juan Archuleta by TKO (knee and punches) at 0:16 in the third round.

Justin Kish def. Elma Lee MacFarlane By unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

incomplete mixture. Kyoji Horiguchi by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Yancy Medeiros def. Emmanuel Sanchez By unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims

Jyoti Yamauchi def. Lifan Khokheli By submission (armbar) at 3:49 from R1.

Bobby King def. Keoni Diggs By split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Diana Silva def. Janay Harding By unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lance Gibson son def. Nainoa Dong By unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Justin Gonzalez def. Kai Kamaka III By split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

