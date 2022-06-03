Belgium vs Netherlands – Football Match Report – 3rd June 2022

Memphis Depay celebrates scoring the first two goals for the Netherlands against Belgium. ANP via Getty Images

Memphis Depay He scored two goals as the Netherlands ended 25 years unsuccessfully against neighbors Belgium with a 4-1 victory over their hosts in the Nations League in Brussels on Friday.

Stephen Bergwijn And the Denzel Dumfries The Netherlands scored the other two goals as the Dutchman ended Belgium’s undefeated home record in nearly six years in a stark reversal of the team, which topped the FIFA rankings for three years until they were recently ousted.

Bergwijn hit the net from outside the box in the 40th minute to give the Dutch a deserved lead in the first half before Depay and Dumfries added more in the second half in a decisive performance.

Belgium that lost Romelu Lukaku Injured early, consolation scored three minutes into injury time Michy Batshuayi But they were hit hard in the back and the result will be a serious setback as preparations for the World Cup later this year will be.

The Dutch national team, who last defeated Belgium in 1997 and have played eight derbies without success since then, shook their home defense in the second half as Depay added the second goal in the 51st minute on a counter-attack after being robbed from midfield. Davy Classen And a fast pass from the middle Stephen Burgess.

back Daley Blind He responded faster to the rebound from Bergwijs’ shot after 11 minutes to set up the third goal with a pass across the face of the goal that Dumfries had placed at the back post.

Blind then made another pass three minutes later with a header into Depay’s trajectory, who subtly took the ball down his thigh before hitting it in the net. Simon Mignolet at close range.

“That this international match comes after a tough season should not be an excuse. Certainly not when you play against the Netherlands,” Mignolet said.

“You must learn from this. You cannot let such a defeat pass you by.”

Belgium sought a consolation goal 13 minutes before the end Michy Batshuayi Sneak was in the accumulation of Timothy Castanee Put the ball into the net. A VAR check led to Belgium being denied a goal, but they received consolation at the end of the match.

Belgium last lost at home in a friendly against Spain in September 2016 when coach Roberto Martinez took charge of his first match.

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk He said he was not surprised by the away win.

“We analyzed it well, implemented our plans and did it very well,” he said. “it was a wonderful night”.