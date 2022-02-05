Beijing-2022 Olympic spirit travels from Haiti to India via Jamaica «Diario y Radio Universidad Chile

They represent Haiti, India or Jamaica and are unlikely to leave Beijing with a medal, but thanks to the qualifying and allotted format of the Olympics, they are realizing their Olympic dream.

Born in Haiti, Viano was adopted by his father, a tall mountain guide, by an Italian family living in France when he was three and a half years old. Viano started the third division of the World Skiing Championship at the age of 16 on the FIS circuit, and three years later he participated in the most important event of his sport.

“For me, to be an athlete from Haiti, which is my home country, I have Haitian blood, as well as French and Italian blood. It is a great honor to represent Haiti at the Olympics,” he told the AFP.

“I was not able to participate in the Haitian Winter Games; I am very proud to have been able to get that role,” Viano continued.

“I’m not going to set goals for myself because I do not have the level to compete with the best, but I’m going to give it everything,” he promises.

Arif Mohammad Khan (India)

Arif Mohammad Khan is the 16th Indian athlete to compete in the Winter Games, despite a population of 1.4 billion in Beijing.

Khan hails from the Gulmarg Sky Resort in Indian Kashmir, which is marked by the regional conflict with Pakistan, which explains the presence of several military and checkpoints around the small town. .

Khan’s father owned a ski shop in Gulmarg.

“The amount of snow we have every year is very good,” explains the alpine skier, who received a ticket to Beijing during a test organized at an indoor complex in Dubai. “If the infrastructure is developed in the coming years, we will be able to achieve the status of European athletes.”

Others include Madagascar and Timor

Many athletes will proudly preserve the colors of a country unfamiliar with the Winter Olympics, namely Mia Clerk of Madagascar, who was born and raised by a French family, Benjamin Alexander, former DJ of Jamaica, or Johann. France, native to East Timor.

The presence of these athletes, while loyal to the Olympic spirit, does not satisfy everyone.

The reduced number of quotas, for example, in alpine skiing, directly affects countries with a tradition of this sport, which prevented many skiers from being in the top-30 of the world from participating in winter sports.

The qualification system is adequate to accommodate vulnerable skiers, but only those with significant financial resources to pay for equipment and travel to make their Olympic dream come true.