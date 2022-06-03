Behind the scenes AEW news about the reaction to MJF’s Pipebomb

When MJF ripped AEW President Tony Kahn into a live mic on Wednesday, his backstage colleagues were more convinced than ever that his pipe bomb was part of an elaborate story, according to Choose a fight.

The report noted that the promotion was designed to elicit a polarizing reaction, and it did just that. Among the countless AEW talents that Fightful spoke to, reactions to the promotion ranged from “It’s always been a job by MJF” to “Well, it’s definitely work now.”

One particular talent stated that if they found out that the position was work beyond this weekend, they would be “particularly frustrated for many reasons.” The talent in question reportedly spoke to both MJF and Khan confidently to find out more about the perceived issues, which, by all accounts, were legitimate.

The report added that Khan has pointed out to many talents over the years that “working talent” is not something you should expect in AEW’s dressing room. On top of that, there were talents at MJF’s scheduled meet and greet in Las Vegas, who ended up staying and doing extra work to make up for the Earth Salt saga. event does not appear. These specific talents who filled the positions were unaware of a potential job – and justifiably identified.

Another talent pointed out to Fightful that she generally tries to stay away from any kind of story involving MJF from interviews or social media because “it’s hard to understand MJF’s motivations.” This specific talent prefers talking to MJF behind the scenes.

However, the notion that “MJF always works” has been repeatedly disproved by many AEW talents. One particular talent was quoted as saying, “If he acts like an MJF all the time, he probably still works here,” but noted that they noticed he’s more frustrated this spring than he has been in the past.

Meanwhile, an old friend of MJF claimed that MJF was adamant on them behind the scenes that the situation was not a business. However, that talent also noted that the bombshell “was smelt of desperation on screen to achieve something”, and they don’t think Khan would have allowed the promotional to go live without a reward or plan.

There were half a dozen AEW wrestlers who felt that MJF “looked frustrated” when they broached the subject with him, but several weeks before Double or Nothing, none of them knew the source of MJF’s frustration.

Among the talents Fightful spoke to, there were many who also sympathized with MJF’s initial point of frustration. Regarding the contract size for the original talent Compared to the talents coming from WWE.

For what it’s worth, none of the talents could verify that ‘Khan was [been] or at work,” although most believe MJF and Khan found a way to turn their problems into an on-screen story while I mentioned their meeting on Monday.

As previously reported, all traces of MJF . have been erased From AEW’s website and merchandise store. Also, it doesn’t include the official YouTube videos and photos released from Wednesday’s “Dynamite” MJF.

